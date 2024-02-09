Owen Vanessa Elliot: Who is Cass Elliot's talented daughter?

Owen Vanessa Elliot is an American singer and actress best known as Cass Elliot's only child. The late Cass was a member of the musical group Mamas & the Papas. In 1967, she bagged a Grammy Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll of Fame in 1998. Growing up in the shadow of an iconic artist and voice actress, Owen faced the privilege of carrying her mother’s legacy.

Cass Elliot at a musical event (L). The singer at The Monterey International Pop Festival (R). Photo: Donaldson Collection, Sulfiati Magnuson Via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vanessa inherited her mom’s powerful and soulful voice and honed her singing skills under her mother’s guidance.

She has managed to captivate audiences internationally thanks to her electrifying stage presence and the perfect blend of musical nostalgia and fresh arrangements. But beyond her illustrious career, there are juicy details to uncover about the celebrity kid.

Owen Vanessa Elliot’s profile summary and bio

Full name Owen Vanessa Elliot Famous as Owen Elliot Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1967 Age 56 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Northampton, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in kilograms 72 Weight in pounds 159 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jack Kugell Children Two (Noah and Zoe) Parents Charles Wayne Day and Ellen Naomi Cohen Profession Singer and actress Net Worth $1.3 million Famous for Being Cass Elliot's daughter

How old is Owen Vanessa Elliot?

Cass Elliot holding her newborn baby, Owen Vanessa Elliot. Photo: @mamaspapasmusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Owen Vanessa Elliot (aged 56 as of 2024) was born on 26 April 1967 in Northampton, Massachusetts, USA. After her mother’s death, she was raised by her maternal aunt, Leah Kunkel, in Los Angeles, California.

Owen Vanessa Elliot’s height

Vanessa stands 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 159 pounds (72 kilograms). Owen features brown hair and eyes.

Who is Owen Vanessa Elliot’s husband?

Owen is married to the love of her life and long-term partner, Jack Kugell, a versatile music writer and producer. His work revolves around pop, country music, R&B, film and TV shows. Kugell has worked with various artists from all over the world.

In addition, he is a member of Songwriter of North America (SONA), a non-profit trade organization for songwriters’ rights. The couple share two kids: a son, Noah, and a daughter, Zoe.

Owen Vanessa Elliot’s career

Elliot made her musical breakthrough in 1996 when she released her debut album, The Legacy Continues. Hits like Echoes of The Past and In the Shadow of a Legend resonated with audiences to solidify her place as an artist.

Owen Elliot, Leah Kunkel and Russ at Cass Elliot's funeral in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive

Source: UGC

Additionally, Owen performed as part of The Mamas and the Papas alongside Carnie Wilson and Chynna Phillips. They contributed to the album Dedicated.

She recreated The Mamas and The Papa's music for the original members' children and grandchildren. Vanessa collaborated with the renowned RCA on remastering her mother's Don't Call Me Mama Anymore album.

Her performances in movies such as The Songbird’s Journey and Melodies of the Heart demonstrated her versatility as an actress.

How much is Owen Vanessa Elliot’s net worth?

Vanessa has an alleged net worth of $1.3 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting and musical career.

Where is Owen Vanessa Elliot now?

Vanessa lives with her husband and two kids in Los Angeles, California. She continues to raise her career ranks as a singer and on-screen star.

Who is Cass Elliot?

Ellen Naomi Cohen, professionally known as Cass Elliot or Mama Cass, made her career debut in 1959.

Singer Cass Elliot posing for a portrait. Photo: Donaldson Collection via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With a career spanning over a decade, she produced various hits that are still remembered 49 years after her demise. Some of them include:

California Dreamin’ (1965)

(1965) I Saw Her Again (1966)

(1966) Dancing Bear (1966)

(1966) Words Of Love (1966)

(1966) I Saw Her Again (1966)

(1966) No Salt On Her Tail (1966)

(1966) Creeque Alley (1967)

(1967) My Girl (1967)

(1967) String Man (1967)

(1967) Look Through My Window (1967)

(1967) For The Love of Ivy (1968)

(1968) Twelve Thirty (1968)

(1968) Safe in My Garden (1968)

(1968) Snowqueen of Texas (1971)

(1971) Blueberries for Breakfast (1971)

(1971) Baby I’m Yours (1972)

Cass Elliot’s age

Naomi (aged 32 at the time of death) was born on 19 September 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland. Her mother, Bess Cohen, was a trained nurse, while her dad, Philip, was a businessman.

She had a brother, Joseph, and a younger sister, Leah. Cass attended the George Washington High School and the Forest Park High School.

Was Cass Elliot married?

Mama Cass had been in two unsuccessful marriages. Her first marriage was in 1963 to James Hendricks, her group mate in the Mugwumps and the Big 3. However, this was a marriage of convenience to help Hendricks avoid being drafted during the Vietnam War.

The union was annulled in 1968. In 1971, the voice actress exchanged nuptials with American journalist Donald von Wiedenman.

Their marriage ended in divorce after a few months. So, who fathered Cass Elliot's daughter? Owen’s biological dad was American guitarist and baritone bluesman Charles Wayne Day. Sadly, he died on 22 March 2008 at the age of 65.

Cass Elliot, a former member of the musical group The Mamas And The Papas in her home. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: UGC

Cass Elliot’s death

The talented singer reportedly died of a heart attack on 29 July 1974. Her body was cremated at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Cass’ ashes were later buried in Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Owen Vanessa Elliot is not a new name in the entertainment industry. She is a talented and well-established American singer and actress. She is also famous for being the daughter of the late singer Cass Elliot. Vanessa is a married woman and a doting mother of two.

READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son

Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D.

T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.

Source: Briefly News