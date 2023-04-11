Gabrielle Union's net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, career, profiles

Gabrielle Union is a celebrated American actress whose career began in the 1990s. She is renowned for dozens of appearances on television sitcoms before landing supporting roles in the 1999 teen films 10 Things I Hate About You, and She's All That. Following her impressive acting career, fans have been curious about Gabrielle Union's net worth and family.

While many who see her perform admire her beauty, natural ability, and star quality, Union did not set out to be an actress. She started as a model in college before she began to land minor roles in television shows. So, what is Gabrielle Union's net worth?

Gabrielle Union's profile & bio summary

Full name Gabrielle Monique Union Birth date October 29, 1972 Age 50 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Omaha, Nebraska Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Scorpio Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Height 5' 7 Weight 57 kg (Approx) Marital status Married Spouse Dwyane Wade Children Kaavia James Union Wade Parents Sylvester Union, Theresa Union Siblings Kelly Union, Tracy Union Education The University of California, Los Angeles Occupations Actress, Model, and Author Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $40 million

Gabrielle Union's nationality

She was born Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade on October 29, 1972, in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. Thus, Gabrielle Union's age is 50 years as of 2023. She is the middle child in a family of three daughters. She holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Who are Gabrielle Union's parents?

Her father is Sylvester, who once served in the military. The mother, Teresa, worked with a telecommunications company AT&T in a managerial position. Her parents divorced after 30 years of marriage.

Gabrielle Union's education

She attended Foothill High School and graduated in 1991. She later enrolled at the University of Nebraska and completed her degree at the University of California in Los Angeles (U.C.L.A.), graduating with a bachelor's degree in sociology.

Who is Gabrielle Union's spouse?

The celebrity actress was married to NFL player Chris Howard. They tied the knot on May 1, 2001, and later separated. The divorce was finalized in April 2006. In mid-2009, she started dating Dwyane Wade, a Miami Heat star. They tied the knot on August 30, 2014, in Miami.

Who are Gabrielle Union's children?

The couple has a daughter named Kaavia James Union Wade, who was born through surrogacy. She is also the stepmother to Xavier, Zaire, and Zion, Dwyane's sons.

Gabrielle Union's career

While in college, she interned at a modelling agency to pay off college loans. Shortly after, she discovered her acting ability and started attending auditions. Her first audition was in 1989 for the sitcom Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Union's first leading role was in 2003 in Deliver Us From Eva. Following her impressive performance as Evangeline Dandridge, the American Black Film Festival gave her the Rising Star Award. In 2022, she was cast as the lead character of Truth Be Told season three on Apple T.V+.

Gabrielle Union in Friends

Gabrielle plays Kristen Leigh, a woman moving into a new apartment who has a double date with Ross and Joey in The One With The Cheap Wedding Dress episode.

Author

Besides acting, she is a talented writer. Gabrielle released four books from 2017 to 2021. Her first book, a memoir titled We're Going to Need More Wine, was named one of the best books of the year.

Gabrielle Union's movies and TV shows

Below are some of her outstanding films and television shows of all time:

Movies

1999: She's All That

1999: 10 Things I Hate About You

2000 Bring It On

2002 Abandon

2003 Deliver Us from Eva

2004 Breakin' All the Rules

2005 The Honeymooners

2006 Running with Scissors

2007 Constellation

2008 Meet Dave

2012 Think Like a Man

2013 Miss Dial

2014 Top Five

2016 The Birth of a Nation

2017 Sleepless

2018 The Public

2020 Fearless

2022 Cheaper by the Dozen

2022 The Inspection

Television shows

1993 Family Matters

1995 Saved by the Bell: The New Class

1996 Moesha

1997 Smart Guy

1998 The Steve Harvey Show

1999 Clueless

2000 City of Angels

2001 Friends

2003 The Proud Family

2004 The West Wing

2005 Family Guy

2005–06 Night Stalker

2007 Football Wives

2008 Ugly Betty

2009 Life

2010 Army Wives

2015 With This Ring

2019 America's Got Talent

2019–20 L.A.'s Finest

2021 A Black Lady Sketch Show

2023 The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

How many children does Dwyane Wade have?

Dwyane Wade has five kids: Dahveon, Zaire, Zaya, Xavier, and Kaavia. Dwyane Wade is most known for his basketball skills, but the three-time NBA champion is also a dad off the court.

What is the age difference between Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade?

Dwayne was born on January 17, 1982, in Chicago, Illinois, while Gabrielle was born on October 29. 1972. Thus, Wade is nine years younger than her.

How old was Gabrielle Union in 10 Things?

Gabrielle Union was 25 when filming the movie. She starred as Chastity in the teen film,

What is Gabrielle's net worth and salary?

She has a net worth estimated at $40 million. She derives her income from her successful acting career. Also, part of her wealth results from her marriage to the NBA player Dwayne Wade, with a net worth of around $170 million. She earns an estimated salary of $4 million per year.

Above is everything about Gabrielle Union's net worth, family, age, and career. After appearing in a range of popular films, she has established herself as one of the most successful actresses of her time. Despite her increasingly high profile, Gabrielle has retained her down-to-earth personality.

