Who is the real Delrhonda Hood, former Detroit drug queen?

Who is the real Delrhonda Hood? Delrhonda, also known as Big Fifty, is an American former Gangster and drug lord from Detroit. Her life has been featured in an episode of American Gangster Trap Queens. So, how many kids does Delrhonda Hood have? Where is she now?

Denise is regarded as one of the wealthiest, most powerful, and most infamous women in the history of drug trafficking. Photo: @BigFifty (modified by author)

Big Fifty is known to have been involved in illegal activities, such as gun possession, fraud, and drug trafficking in the past. She is famous for the documentary Big Fifty: The DelRhonda Hood Story, which depicts her drug addiction story and how she came out clean. So, who is Delrhonda Hood's daughter?

Delrhonda Hood's profiles

Full name Delrhonda Denise Hood Nickname Big Fifty Gender Female Date of birth October 28, 1965 Age 57 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Detroit's East Side, Michigan, USA Siblings Four Children Eric, Rodney and Erideja Current residence Detroit's Eastside Nationality American Zodiac sign Scorpio Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Height 5 feet 5 inches Famous as Former drug lord Father Willi Hood Sr Mother Joann Hood Marital status Married Husband Ricky Social media Instagram Net worth $30 million to $40 million

Delrhonda Hood's bio

Hood was a single mother who struggled to raise her children due to financial troubles. Left with no option, she became involved in narcotics and became an independent drug lord. She is regarded as one of the wealthiest, most powerful, and most infamous women in the history of drug trafficking.

With her success, she discovered that money does not fix all her problems, and she can only depend on herself if she wants to stay one step ahead of the law and stay alive.

Where is Big Fifty from?

Delrhood Denise Hood was born in the United States on October 28, 1965, to parents Willi Hood Sr. and Joann. Thus, Delrhonda Hood's age is 57 years as of 2023. She is of African-American descent and holds American nationality, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Growing up, Denise was a fashionable child with beautiful long eyelashes and thick eyebrows. Unlike her agemates, her body size grew tremendously. Thus, she spent most of her time with the adults around as she felt other children were just too immature for her.

Who are Delrhonda Hood's children?

By the time Denise was 15, she was pregnant with her first child. She has three kids, two sons named Rodney and Eric and a daughter named Erideja. She is also a grandmother to Kingston and Kamari, who are 13 and 11, respectively. Regarding Delrhonda Hood's sons, little is known about their whereabouts.

She was given the nickname Big Fifty by her partners for looking at her size and figure. Besides, she lived up to that name and did many big things.

Delrhonda Hood's life with drugs and fraud

By the time she was 18 years, she had begun hanging out at the local clubs. It did not take long before she realized her shapely physique could help her make quick and easy money.

Delrhonda is currently running a very successful line of feminine products. Additionally, she runs Keeping it 100 with Big Fifty, a popular radio show. Photo: @BigFifty (modified by author)

As she grew older, her urge for money and quick cash increased, and she indulged in drugs and fraud. She began to hang out with gangsters, drug dealers, and fraudsters in Detroit. Within a short while, she was the talk of the town and had the respect of the street, and nobody dared to cross her path.

Delrhonda Hood's life in prison

In 2013, Hood was sentenced for her illegal business and was jailed for two years until 2015. After prison, she went from running her drug empire in Detroit to finding redemption.

Delrhonda Hood's disease

After serving time in prison, her health began to deteriorate. She was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, which is a chronic illness that causes severe medical complications. Denise still deals with the condition to this day.

Delrhonda Hood's documentary

Her documentary is American Gangster Presents: Big Fity – The DelRhonda Hood story. This is an unbelievable story of Big Fifty, who went from a street thug to a respected gangster to finding redemption.

The documentary was released on September 25, 2021, by Octet Productions, based in Washington, DC. It was written by Gabrielle Collins and directed by Russ Parr.

She debuted her acting skills, starring in her latest film, One Last Flip, on Amazon Prime. Photo: @BigFifty (modified by author)

Did Remy Ma play Delrhonda Hood?

Yes. In the drama, Remy Ma plays Hood's character. The co-stars are Durrell 'Tank' Babbs and Ta'Rhonda Jones.

Where is Delrhonda Hood now?

She has since transformed her life and has turned her past experiences into passion and purpose. Currently, she is running a very successful line of feminine products. Additionally, she runs Keeping it 100 with Big Fifty, a popular radio show.

Denise is a recording artist with her hit single, Do it like Big Fifty. She debuted her acting skills, starring in her latest film, One Last Flip, on Amazon Prime.

What is Delrhonda Hood's height?

The former drug queen measures 5 feet and 5 inches tall. She looks attractive with her beautiful black eyes and black hair and boasts an average body physique.

What is Delrhonda Hood's net worth?

Big Fifty's net worth is estimated to be between $30 million and $40 million. Drug trafficking was her primary source of income. As seen in her documentary, Hood was never short of money, earning millions from her illegal businesses.

The article above has everything you need to know about Delrhonda Hood, former Detroit drug queen. She now lives in the suburbs of Detroit and enjoys home decorating. She attributes her success to being a devout member of the Ifa faith, which she believes in.

