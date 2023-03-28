What is Diana Jenkins' net worth, and how did she make her money?

If you are a fan of Bravo's franchise Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you should know that Diana Jenkins' net worth ranks her among the top five wealthiest housewives. Her name has been making rounds in business, entertainment, and charity for several years. But how did the reality TV star amass such fame and fortune?

Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st annual academy awards viewing party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Diana Jenkins is a Bosnian-born entrepreneur, humanitarian, and philanthropist. From a war-torn region to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, she has built an impressive net worth from her outstanding business ventures and celebrity marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Sanela Diana Jenkins Gender Female Date of birth 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Sarajevo, Bosnia, Herzegovina, SFR Yugoslavia Current residence California Nationality Bosnian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kilograms 70 Eye colour Black Hair colour Light brown Shoe size 7 US Mother Rasida Ćatić Father Smajo Ćatić Sibling 1 Marital status Engaged Spouse Asher Monroe Children 3 School University of Sarajevo, City University London Profession Reality TV personality, entrepreneur, humanitarian, philanthropist Net worth $300 million Social media presence Instagram

Biography

Diana Jenkins was born as Sanela Diana Ćatić into a middle-class family in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Herzegovina, the former communist Yugoslavia. Her father, Smajo Ćatić, was an economist and her mother, Rasida, was an accountant.

The business magnate was the eldest in the family of two children, but she lost her younger brother Irnis at 21 to the Sarajevo war.

Diana Jenkins's age and education

As of March 2023, Diana is 50 years in 2023. She was born in 1973.

Diana Jenkins celebrates Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

She attended the University of Sarajevo, where she studied economics. But due to the war in 1992, she ran to Croatia, where she stayed as a refugee for over one year. She moved to London and finally settled in the United States of America.

Diana attended the City University of London and bagged a bachelor's degree with honours in Computer Science and Economics.

What is Diana Jenkins's net worth?

The nouveau-riche housewife is worth $300 million, acquired through various business ventures, a reality TV show, and divorce settlements. She is well-known for her philanthropic and human rights activism, with much of her wealth going towards charitable causes.

In 2002, she created the Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and Herzegovina, initially named after her deceased brother. She collaborated with Sean Penn to establish the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organisation, which provided medical assistance to numerous Haitian earthquake victims in 2010.

How did Diana Jenkins get rich?

She succeeded in 2007 when she teamed up with model Melissa Odabash to create Melissa Odabash Swimwear, a leading swimwear brand in over 45 countries. It sold in over 250 stores and is popular among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss. Other means through which she became wealthy are discussed below:

Neuro Drinks

In 2008, Real Housewives Diana Jenkins expanded her entrepreneurial ventures by launching Neuro Drinks, a healthy lifestyle drink company, of which she is the CEO and chairwoman. The brand boasts a massive distribution network of over 65,000 locations across the United States, including major retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart. The drink earns an estimated revenue of $79 million in sales.

Music label

In partnership with her fiancée Asher Monroe, Jenkins established a music label named D Empire in 2012. She serves as its CEO, handling music album branding, recording, publicity, licensing, and distribution.

CEO and founder of Neuro Diana Jenkins attends the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Davis

Source: Getty Images

Diana Jenkins's TV shows

Her wealth increased when she became a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021. She debuted as a villain in May 2022, showcasing her wealth. The show supposedly pays her between $100,000 and $500,000 per season.

Diana Jenkins's divorce settlement

The female entrepreneur tied the knot with her first spouse, Roger Jenkins, in 1999. Diana Jenkins's husband at the time was a successful British Banker and held an executive position at Barclays Bank in London, but the couple separated in 2009 after a decade of marriage.

They had two children. Diana Jenkins's children with Roger are Innes and Eneya before they divorced. Diana and Roger split amicably despite the divorce, calling it the "happiest divorce ever." Diana received a £150 million divorce settlement, half of Roger's wealth of £300 million, which made her one of the wealthiest women in the UK.

How is Diana Jenkins rich?

When she divorced her husband, they had possessions worth millions, such as a $31 million Malibu estate, a holiday home in Bosnia, and a luxurious yacht. Jenkins sold the Malibu house to Jan Koum for $87 million in 2021 and now lives in a $13 million Hidden Hills home.

Diana found love with actor, dancer, and singer Asher Monroe. They met at Victoria's Secret event and are said to be engaged. They have a daughter named Eliyanah Monroe, born in 2020, and Diana is pregnant with their second child, which prompted her to leave the reality show.

Who is richer, Kathy Hilton or Diana Jenkins?

Kathy first appeared as a friend in season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her net worth is $350 million, which means she is wealthier than Jenkins and other housewives on the show.

Diana Jekins's net worth showcases her as a woman of class, intellect, and determination. Despite encountering various controversies on her path to success, her rags-to-riches story has made her a source of inspiration for many.

