Trey Smith, also called Willard Carroll Smith III, is an American celebrity son who has risen through the ranks of fame. He is the first son of the talented American actor Will Smith. The American celebrity son is worth millions of dollars through his numerous endeavours. So, what is Trey Smith's net worth?

As a celebrity son, Trey was introduced into the entertainment industry in childhood. The son of Will Smith and Sheree Zampino has a variegated interest in entertainment and athletics. His net worth has been significantly impacted, putting him among America's rich celebrity kids.

Profile summary

Background information

Trey Smith's full name is Willard Carroll Smith III, and he bears the same name as his father, Will Smith. His father is an award-winning American actor and rapper. He has been featured in high-ranking movies like Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Suicide Squad. Some of his awards include a British Academy Film Award, four Grammy Awards, and an Academy Award.

His mother, Sheree Zampino, is also an actress and producer known for her work in Our Journey, Games People Play, and When the Time Comes. She married actor Will in 1992, and they gave birth to Trey in the same year. The marriage lasted until 1995 before they opted for divorce.

Trey Smith's mother married ex-pro football player Terrel Fletcher while his father married Jada Pinkett Smith.

How old is Trey Smith?

Trey Smith's age is 30 years as of 2023. The American actor and model was born on 11 November 1992. The family's origins are in Africa, meaning Trey is African American.

Will's son grew up in California and had his early education in the same state. He has two half-sisters, Jodie Fletcher and Willow, and a half-brother, Jaden. He attended Oaks Christian School for his high school education and graduated in 2011.

When Trey Smith, Will Smith's son, was about to leave high school in 2010, he was offered a football scholarship by Division I-AA Northern Arizona University (Flagstaff, AZ).

What is Trey Smith famous for?

Aside from being a celebrity son, Trey is renowned as an athlete, actor, and model. He also has an online presence as an internet influencer.

What is Will Smith's son's net worth?

The American actor Trey Smith is allegedly worth $2 million. His professional career has touched areas like acting, athletics, disc jockey, modelling, and brand and social media influencing.

Trey Smith's movies

Trey's first screen appearance was at seven when he was featured in Will Smith's music video Just the Two of Us. He was also in Jack Mefford's 2008 sports short film The Speech, where he appeared as a football player, and in the 2018 Entertainment Tonight's Empire New Season Secrets episode.

He also appeared in other TV shows and podcasts, including:

Red Table Talk

Will Smith's Bucket List

What Drives You

David Blaine: Real or Magic

The Collection

America's Next Top Model

The Oprah Winfrey Show

Entertainment Tonight

Shark Week

Disc jockey

The model debuted as a DJ at Club Liv in Miami in 2012. In February 2013, he anchored the Vanity Fair pre-Oscar party as a DJ and other top events.

Athlete

Although Will Smith's son did not pursue his athletics interest after college, he had a good run at the sports. Although his athletic career has contributed little to his net worth, it helped shape what he wanted and the career path he would pursue in his professional life.

Trey Smith's girlfriend

Trey is not open with his personal life and relationships. He was once in a short-term relationship with Rachel List. Since he has yet to be married, no one is known as Trey Smith's wife.

Does Will Smith have a relationship with his son Trey?

Yes, this is evident in the rapport between Trey and his step-siblings and stepmother. They appear on shows together and lend support to one another when it is needed.

Who is Will Smith's 3rd child?

Willow Smith is a singer and actress who became famous when she was featured with her father in I Am Legend. The hit single she released in 2010, Whip My Hair, also took the 11th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Trey is the son of the American actor Will and Sheree Zampino. While growing up, he was interested in athletics but later switched to entertainment, like his father and stepmother. He is also a professional disc jockey, model, and social media influencer. Trey Smith's net worth has grown tremendously, owing to his numerous income avenues.

