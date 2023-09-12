Juanita Dorricott's biography: The truth about Bob Seger's wife

Juanita Dorricott is an American lawyer who rose to prominence for being the wife of Bob Seger. Seger is an American singer-songwriter and musician known for his rock and roll music contributions. His music is often characterized by its storytelling lyrics and a blend of rock, folk, and rhythm and blues influences.

Bob and wife Anita during The 19th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Who is the mother of Bob Seger's children? Juanita Dorricott is the mother of Seger's two children. She has been married to the singer for nearly three decades, and they live in Orchard Lake Village, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. Despite being married to a celebrity, Juanita enjoys her privacy, and little is known about the American lawyer.

Juanita Dorricott’s profiles and bio

Full name Juanita Dorricott Nickname Anita Gender Female Date of birth 1964 Age 59 years (As of 2023) Country United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 58 kg (Approx) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Bob Seger Children Christopher and Samantha Char Famous as The wife of Bob Seger Profession Lawyer

How old is Bob Seger's wife?

The celebrity wife was born in 1964 in Kent, Ohio, in the United States of America. Juanita Dorricott's age is 59 years, and she holds American nationality. She is the youngest of five children born to her parents.

Juanita, Bob, Samantha and Cole at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 4, 2016, in Washington, DC. Photo by Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Who is Juanita Dorricott married to?

She is happily married to Bob Seger, whose full name is Robert Clark Seger, an American singer-songwriter and musician known for his rock and roll music contributions. He was born on May 6, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan.

Seger's early exposure to music came from his father, Stewart Seger, who played several musical instruments, including the ukulele and the piano. He showed an early interest in music and started singing and playing the guitar as a teenager.

Early career

Seger faced several setbacks in his early career, including record label issues and financial struggles. However, he persevered, and his breakthrough came with the release of albums like Beautiful Loser (1975) and Night Moves (1976), which brought him national recognition.

Retirement

Bob Seger announced his retirement from touring in 2018, embarking on a farewell tour called Travelin Man - The Final Tour. He cited health concerns and a desire to spend more time with his family as reasons for retiring from the road.

Musician Bob Seger speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 19, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Bob Seger's discography

Bob is known for his extensive catalogue of songs and albums spanning several decades. Here are some of his most notable songs and albums:

Albums

1969: Ramblin' Gamblin' Man

1975: Beautiful Loser

1976: Night Moves

1978: Stranger in Town

1980: Against the Wind

1982: The Distance

1986: Like a Rock

2014: Ride Out

Songs

Night Moves

Against the Wind

Old Time Rock and Roll

Turn the Page

Hollywood Nights

Like a Rock

We've Got Tonight

Still the Same

Katmandu

Fire Lake

What is Juanita Dorricott's height?

Bob Seger's spouse measures 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 58 kg. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Does Bob Seger have a daughter?

Yes, Bob has two children. A son named Christopher and a daughter named Samantha.

Who is Bob Seger's first wife?

Bob's first wife was Renee Andretti. The couple got married in 1968. However, they divorced in 1969 after just one year.

After divorcing Renee, Bob dated Jan Dinsdale. They dated for 11 years before they parted ways. He went on to date Annette Sinclair, and they tied the knot in 1987. Their marriage faced irreconcilable differences, and they parted ways after a year.

Bob and Juanita met in 1991 and dated for two years before they tied the knot on July 10, 1993. In 1992, they were blessed with a son, Christopher Cole Seger. In 1995, they got a daughter named Samantha Char.

Bob and Juanita have been married for nearly three decades, and they live in Orchard Lake Village, Michigan, with their two children. Photo: @Bob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Bob Seger currently married?

Bob and Dorricott are still married, and there have been no signs of parting. They are living happily with no known differences.

What do Bob Seger's children do?

His firstborn is Christopher Cole, an award-winning film director and screenwriter. He works at NRM Streamcast and Ten6ths Productions. He studied English Literature at Oakland Community College and later proceeded to Oakland University.

Seger’s secondborn is Samantha Char. She also attended Oakland University, and little is known about her whereabouts.

What is Juanita Dorricott's net worth?

Details about her net worth have not been provided. Her husband, Bob Seger, has a net worth estimated at $60 million. He has accumulated his fortunes through his career as a musician, songwriter, pianist, and guitarist.

Above is everything you need to know about Juanita Dorricott, popularly known as Bob Seger's wife. Bob is an American rock singer-songwriter and musician known for his long and successful career. He rose to fame with his group, The Silver Bullet Band. He has sold over 75 million albums and has been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

READ ALSO: All about Michael Evans Behling's wife, Madison Stanton

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Madison Stanton, Michael Evans Behling's wife. Behling is an American actor best known for his role as Jordan Baker in the CW TV series All American.

The All-American star has no wife but was previously married to Madison Stanton. Their union was a secret and lasted about five months, from April 2021 to early September 2021.

Source: Briefly News