Who are Angel Reese's parents? All about the basketball player

Angel Reese is an American college basketball player best known for her versatility, athleticism and ability to play multiple positions. She plays for the LSU Tigers of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Interestingly, Reese inherited her competitive spirit and love of the game from her parents, both collegiate basketballers. This article discusses everything you need to know about Angel Reese's parents.

In high school, the basketball star led her team to four consecutive championships and was awarded the Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. At the college level, she has been named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and has led her team to two tournament appearances.

Angel Reese's profile summary and bio

Full name Angel Reese Nickname Angel Gender Female Date of birth May 6 2002 Age 21 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Randallstown, Maryland, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education St. Frances Academy, Louisiana State University Parents Michael and Angel Reese Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 137 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Profession Basketball star Net worth $1 million Instagram @angelreese10 Twitter @Reese10Angel

How old is Angel Reese?

The basketball player was born on May 6 2002, in Randallstown, Maryland, USA. As of 2023, Angel Reese's age is 21. She holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. Reese's zodiac sign is Gemini.

Family background

Reese's parents, Michael and Angel, divorced when she was young. As such, the up-and-rising prospect was raised by her mother as a single parent. Her younger brother, Julian, plays basketball for the University of Maryland.

How are Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins related?

Jordan Hawkins and Angel are cousins who are related by Hawkin's mom being Angel's dad's sister. The pair led their teams to national championship victories during the 2023 NCAA Final Four tournament.

Education

The basketball star attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, for her high school education. She later proceeded to the University of Maryland to pursue a degree in Communication. In 2022, the American sportswoman transferred to Louisiana State University.

Angel Reese's weight

Reese's height and weight of 6 feet 3 inches and 62 kilograms or 132 pounds makes her fit for the game. She has a pair of black eyes and hair.

Relationship status

Although speculations have been swirling that the LSU star is dating NBA Youngboy, an American rapper, she debunked the rumours. The basketball sensation is currently single and remains focused on her career.

How much is Angel Reese worth?

As of 2023, Angel Reese's net worth is estimated at $1 million. She is the sixth highest-paid women's basketball player with a NIL revenue of $392,000.

The basketballer is affiliated with high-end brands such as Coach, Amazon Merch, McDonald's and Sparkling Ice.

This article answers the many searches of ''Who are Angel Reese's parents''. Angel has been making headlines in basketball thanks to her prowess and dedication. Her career is taking shape and is only showing signs of going places. Reese inspires millions of young people aspiring to take up sports as a profession.

