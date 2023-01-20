It is no longer a secret that professional athletes are some of the highest-earning individuals in the world. Some earn seven digits with a few hours of playing a day, guaranteed by contracts signed between them and professional sports teams. But, of course, it has taken hours of practice and a lifetime's worth of dedication for the highest-paid athletes to be where they are today. If you want to see how hard work pays off, here's a look at the highest sports contracts ever paid.

It is always a buzz in the sports community whenever an athlete inks a million-dollar contract. Here is a glimpse of the biggest sports contracts of all time.

What is the highest sports contract ever?

From soccer, baseball, and basketball, to American football, these are the current highest-paid sports contracts in 2023:

1. Lionel Messi (4 years, $673 million)

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Messi of FC Barcelona signed the biggest sports contract in the world. The soccer star's deal earned him $674 million for four years. Messi tied himself to this contract in 2017 and would earn $168 million annually.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (2.5 years, $536 million)

Ronaldo will bag $214 million annually and $7 million per game until 2025, when his contract expires. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh

The football player signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play as the forward for the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr. This is one of the most expensive sports contracts of all time.

3. Patrick Mahomes (10 years, $503 million)

Patrick Mahomes is the son of the former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes. Photo: Chris Unger

At 24, the American football quarterback became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. In 2020, he signed a contract with Kansas City Chiefs, which ties him to the team through the 2031 season. The deal is worth $503 million.

4. Mike Trout (12 years, $426.5 million)

Mike Trout won the American League MVP Award twice in a row. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh

The American professional baseball centre-fielder plays for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2019, he scored a 12-year deal worth $426.5 million, and the juicy contract meant $35.5 million annually.

5. Canelo Alvarez (5 years, $365 million)

The star athlete earns $9.99 a month and could earn even more if he brings in new subscribers to the service. Photo: Unique Nicole

In 2018, the boxer agreed to a deal to the tune of $365 million with DAZN.

6. Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million)

Mookie Betts previously played for the Boston Red Sox. Photo: Randy Holmes

The American professional baseball outfielder agreed to a $365 million contract with Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal also included a $65 million signing bonus and put the six-time All-Star Betts among the MLB's top 15 highest earners per year.

7. Fransisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million)

Lindor's deal includes a $21 million signing bonus. Photo: Todd Kirkland

After seven years of playing for the Cleveland Guardians, the talented baseball player moved to the Big Apple in 2021, signing a 10-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets.

8. Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million)

Fernando is a Dominican professional baseball shortstop and outfielder. Photo: Daniel Shirey

The baseball star's $340 million deal with San Diego Padres is among the highest-paid athlete contract in the MLB, and it also comes with a $10 million signing bonus.

9. Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million)

Bryce Harper's deal also got him a $20 million signing bonus and a full no-trade provision. Photo: Bob Levey

The American baseball outfielder struck a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, which granted him a 13-year, $330 million worth deal in 2019.

10. Giancarlo Stanton (13 years, $325 million)

Giancarlo Stanton made his MLB debut in 2010. Photo: Logan Riely

In 2017, the famous outfielder was traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees in a $325 million worth contract with a full no-trade clause and an opt-out after the 2020 season.

11. Gerrit Cole (9 years, $324 million)

Cole's contract made him the highest-paid pitcher in the history of baseball. Photo: Elsa

In 2019, The New York Yankees signed a deal with Cole valued at $324 million.

12. Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million)

Manny Machado is an American professional baseball third baseman and shortstop. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

The baseball star signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego Padres in 2019. Yankees and Phillies were among the teams vying for the third baseman's attention.

13. Nolan Arenado (8 years, $260 million)

Nolan Arenado is the only infielder to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in each of his first ten MLB seasons. Photo: Stacy Revere

The Colorado Rockies welcomed their third baseman with a deal worth $260 million in 2019. This deal was among the biggest contracts in sports history.

14. Miguel Cabrera (8 years, $248 million)

Miguel Cabrera is a Venezuelan professional baseball player who was one of the premier hitters of his era. Photo: Rob Leiter

The baseball player signed a $248 million deal with the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

15. Anthony Rendon (7 years, $245 million)

Prior, Anthony Rendon spent most of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

The third baseman agreed to a 245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, which included a full no-trade clause.

16. Russell Wilson (5 years, $242 million)

Russell Wilson has been regarded as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. Photo: Jayne Kamin

He signed a $242 million contract with the Denver Broncos, including a $50 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $48 million.

17. Albert Pujols (10 years, 240 million)

Albert Pujols is a Dominican-American former professional baseball first baseman and designated hitter. Photo: Scott Kane

In 2012, Albert inked a heaven-sent deal with Los Angeles Angels worth $240 million. His average annual salary was $24 million.

18. Kyler Murray (5 years, $230.5 million)

Kyler Murray was selected first overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo: Harry How

The American football star agreed to a juicy deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth $230 million. This makes him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league.

19. Deshaun Watson (5 years, 230 million)

Deshaun Watson played college football at Clemson, where he led the team to a national championship in 2016. Photo: Scott Taetsch

The American football quarterback signed a $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. The deal includes a $44 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $46 million.

20. James Harden (6 years, $228 million)

James Harden is regarded as one of the greatest scorers and shooting guards in NBA history. Photo: Alika Jenner

The basketball star's $228 million contract with Houston Rockets guarantees him a 38 million annual salary.

Which athlete has the highest-paid contract?

Lionel Messi's four-year, $673 million contract is the highest-paid contract in the world.

What was the highest-paying sport in 2022?

Basketball was the highest-paying sport in 2022, with the average annual salary in the NBA being nearly $10.5 million.

Which sport gives the best contracts?

Currently, soccer offers the best contracts in the world.

This article has everything you need to know about the highest-paid sports contracts in 2023. It is no surprise these athletes are paid millions, as they are talented and put in the work to create a name for themselves in the sports industry.

