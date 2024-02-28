Shane Gillis’ girlfriend: Who is he dating now? His dating history

Shane Michael Gillis is an American podcaster, stand-up comedian and sketch comedy writer. He is best known as the co-host of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, the most subscribed-to podcast on Patreon. But contrary to all the laughter Gillis shares on stage, he remains tight-lipped about a crucial aspect of his life, the romantic bit. So, who is Shane Gillis’ girlfriend?

Shane Gillis at The Apollo Theatre (L). The comedian at The Stress Factory Comedy Club (R).

In 2021, Michael released his first comedy special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin, on YouTube. His second comedy special, Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, was released on Netflix in September 2023.

With this popularity, Shane’s fans are curious about who won his heart off-stage. Here is a glimpse of Shane Gillis’ relationship history.

Shane Gillis’ profile summary and bio

Full name Shane Michael Gillis Famous as Shane Gillis Gender Male Date of birth 11 December 1987 Age 36 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Trinity High School, West Chester University, Elon University Height 6’ 0’’ (183 cm) Weight 181 lbs (82 kg) Body measurements in inches 44-36-38 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Parents Joan and Philip Gillis Siblings Kait and Sarah Profession Comedian, podcaster Years active 2012-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Shane Gillis?

Shane Gillis (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 11 December 1987 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA. His parents, Joan and Philip Gillis, raised him alongside his two sisters, Kait and Sarah.

Shane Gillis at the OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics in New York City, USA.

Regarding his education, Shane attended Trinity High School and graduated in 2006. He later proceeded to Elon University, where he studied for a year before transferring to West Chester University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

Who is Shane Gillis’ girlfriend?

In a world where celebrities often become living tabloid fodder, Shane has mastered the art of keeping the identity of his romantic partner away from the paparazzi and the internet’s prying eyes. However, this has not stopped his fans from trying to uncover his mysteries.

In 2021, Gillis was hosted on the Your Mom’s House podcast, where he hinted he was in a relationship. He revealed that he has been dating for approximately six months and that he met his partner via Instagram. Nonetheless, he did not disclose the identity of the mystery woman.

In 2023, the comedian revealed he was in a two-year relationship on the What Does Your Crazy Look Like podcast. He also added that his partner hails from lowa and disdains driving.

In Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, Michael disclosed that he moved in with his girlfriend. In addition, he talked about his feelings about her having a Navy SEAL ex-partner.

Shane Gillis at the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit in New York City, USA.

Shane Gillis’ dating history

Even though the identity of Shane Gillis’ partner remains a mystery, he has been rumoured to have dated several women in the past, including:

Shih Ryan

The podcaster is rumoured to be dating Shih Ryan. According to Odessy, the duo have been friends since they were 16.

They are reportedly close and enjoy spending time together. Her parents have approved the relationship, which allegedly helped Shih recover from drug addiction.

Shih Ryan and Shane Gillis were rumoured to be engaged and set to exchange nuptials in 2020. Nonetheless, neither party has confirmed or denied the speculations, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Claire

Shane's other rumoured girlfriend is Claire, who has been spotted several times together with the comedian. There has not been an official confirmation to substantiate the dating speculations.

Tara Pavlovich

There were speculations that Shane was romantically involved with Tara Pavlovich, the manager of a radio station. It is alleged that the pair dated when Gillis was a cast member of The Bachelorette.

Comedian Shane Gillis at the 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco, California.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is a South African model crowned Miss Universe in 2017. She purportedly dated Shane before marrying former NFL star Tim Tebow in 2020.

Sexuality and controversy

Is Shane Gillis gay? The renowned comedian is not gay. Although his private nature has made many people question his sexuality, nothing indicates that he is gay. In 2019, Shane was fired as a cast member of Saturday Night Live due to sexist, homophobic and racial controversies.

Shane Gillis’ career

Shane made his comedy debut in 2012. But before that, he spent six months teaching English in Spain. Here is a breakdown of Gillis' notable career ventures:

Comedy career

The comedian started his career performing in Harrisburg before relocating to Pennsylvania for greener pastures. In 2015, he performed at Philly’s Phunniest tournament.

In 2019, the Just for Laughs festival named Michael one of its New Faces. He launched a web series, Gilly and Keeves, in 2020, featuring numerous comedy skits.

During Theinterrobang's Sixth Annual Comedy Awards, he was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year, cementing his career as one of the best comedians.

Shane Gillis at the Stress Factory Comedy Club (L). The comedian at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate (R).

Media and podcast

Gillis began podcasting in 2016 when he created Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. Available on Spotify, it ranks as one of America's funniest podcasts. In 2023, the comedian had a recurring role in the Peacock series Bupkis.

While the comedian bares his comedic soul on stage, he wraps his love life in a cloak of secrecy. It is, therefore, difficult to establish who Shane Gillis’ girlfriend is. However, he has often alluded that he is in a romantic relationship, choosing to hide the identity of his partner.

