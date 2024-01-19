Nathan Fillion is a Canadian-American actor widely recognized for starring in Firefly, Serenity and The Rookie. He is popularly known for his natural talent, nerd cred, relatability and comic timing on screen. But besides his illustrious career, the star has also made news for his high-profile relationships. So, who is Nathan Fillion’s wife?

Nathan Fillion at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Fillion has received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal of Johnny in the sitcom Two Guys and a Girl. Due to his popularity, details about his marital status are subject to public scrutiny, with most of Nathan’s fans wondering if he is married.

Unlike his successful career as an actor, he has not been so lucky when it comes to love. Discover fascinating details about Nathan’s love life.

Nathan Fillion's profile summary

Full name Nathan Christopher Fillion Famous as Nathan Fillion Gender Male Date of birth 27 March 1971 Age 53 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Concordia University College of Alberta Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 187 Weight in kilograms 96 Weight in pounds 211 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Cookie and Bob Fillion Siblings Jeff Fillion Profession Actor Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

How old is Nathan Fillion?

Nathan Christopher Fillion (aged 53 as of 2024) was born on 27 March 1971 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He is the younger of two sons of Cookie and Bob Fillion, both retired English teachers. Nathan’s older brother, Jeff, is a famous radio broadcaster and entrepreneur.

Nathan Fillion at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in California, USA. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Education

Christopher attended Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Concordia University College of Alberta and the University of Alberta for his secondary and post-secondary studies. He has been a US citizen since 1997.

Who is Nathan Fillion’s wife?

Although the Hollywood star has dated several women, some entertainment bigwigs, he has never been married. Nathan has reportedly been engaged thrice, but none resulted in marriage.

Nathan Fillion’s dating history

At the time of writing, Nathan Fillion is not dating and is allegedly single. While he is known to remain private about his personal life, various reports have stated that Fillion has not been in any relationship for quite a while. Here is a look into his past relationships.

Vanessa Marcil (1995)

Actress Vanessa Marcil at the 6th Annual Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR celebration in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Christopher met American actress Vanessa Marcil in 1995, according to sources. After eight months of dating, he proposed to her. They were together for just over a year before they called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

Perrey Reeves (2005-2009)

Perrey Reeves at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

As per Tuko.co.ke, Nathan dated Entourage star Perrey Reeves for four years between 2005 and 2009, making it his longest and most significant relationship. Although the cause of their split remains unknown, the duo purportedly parted on good terms.

Kate Luyben (2010-2011)

Actor Nathan Fillion and actress Kate Luyben at the LA Convention Centre in California, USA. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Fillion and Canadian actress Kate Luyben dated for a while in 2010 after meeting on the set of Castle. Sources claim the couple maintained a low-key relationship but were spotted together several times. Nonetheless, they called it quits in 2011 after dating for a few months.

Mikaela Hoover (2013-2014)

Mikaela Hoover at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Who did Nathan Fillion propose to? The Rookie star allegedly proposed to American actress Mikaela Hoover in 2013, seven months after meeting.

The pair began dating in April 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend, director James Gunn. They ended their engagement in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

Christina Ochoa (2014-2015)

Christina Ochoa at the Showtime's George & Tammy Premiere Event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Christopher dated Spanish actress Christina Ochoa for several months in 2013, states Amomama.com. They were a third example of a relationship in which Fillion proposed, but the romance fizzled out before a wedding.

Krista Allen (2015-2020)

Actors Nathan Fillion and Krista Allen at the Krewe of Orpheus parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

In 2015, Nathan started a romantic relationship with American model and actress Krista Allen. They reportedly first met on the set of Castle after friends introduced them. Even though the relationship lasted approximately five years, there was no engagement, and they parted ways in 2020.

Why is Nathan Fillion so famous?

With a career spanning over three decades, Christopher has starred in several films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits according to his IMDb profile:

Strange and Rich (1994)

(1994) Spin City (1996)

(1996) Dracula 2000 (2000)

(2000) Pasadena (2002)

(2002) Lost (2006)

(2006) Trucker (2008)

(2008) Wonder Woman (2009)

(2009) Super (2010)

(2010) Party Central (2014)

(2014) Kroll Show (2015)

(2015) Cars 3 (2017)

(2017) Rick and Morty (2017)

(2017) Night Hunter (2018)

(2018) Resident Alien (2021)

(2021) The Suicide Squad (2021)

Nathan Fillion's wife remains a mystery, and it is not known who he is dating now. Even though the actor has been in romantic relationships with several women, he has never been married.

