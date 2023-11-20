Who is Ashley Cooke dating? Everything about her personal life

Ashley Cooke is an American country singer-songwriter best known for the hits Never Til Now, First Time, Last Night and Strangers. With a powerful voice and relatable lyrics, she has won the hearts of fans worldwide. Due to this popularity, details about the artist’s personal life, including her love life, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Ashley Cooke’s boyfriend?

Ashley Cooke at the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas, USA. Photo: Theo Wargo

As a sensational singer, Cooke’s lyrics are not only elegant and authentic, but they also seem to tell more of a narrative. This has left many of her fans curious about her dating life. Read on to discover fascinating details about the singer’s relationship status.

Ashley Cooke’s profile summary

Full name Ashley Cooke Nickname Ashley Gender Female Date of birth 12 June 1997 Age 26 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Belmont University Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 126 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Parents Dennis and Beth Winans Cooke Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $3 million Social media TikTok Facebook Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Ashley Cooke?

Ashley Cooke (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 12 June 1997 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The star’s parents are Dennis and Beth Winans Cooke. Ashley attended Belmont University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Marketing.

Who is Ashley Cooke dating?

Although it is speculated that Ashley is currently dating social media personality Caden McGuire, neither party has officially confirmed their relationship. It is, therefore, challenging to definitively establish if Cooke is in a romantic partnership right now.

Ashley Cooke’s dating history

Ashley prefers keeping details about her romantic life under wraps. However, here is a glimpse of her alleged relationships.

Levi Hummon

The singer reportedly started dating Levi Hummon in 2022. The duo’s relationship was confirmed in April of the same year. However, they seem to have gone their separate ways.

Morgan Evans

Cooke was also rumoured to be dating Morgan Evans in March 2023. These rumours started with a TikTok video they did together during a musical tour. The artist, however, cleared the air, stating that they were not dating.

Singer Ashley Cooke at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 48th annual Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Professional career

Ashley’s participation in the Country Showcase competition was pivotal in capturing her to stardom. She signed with the record label Altadena after being discovered by producer/songwriter Busbee.

In 2019, Cooke released her debut single Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night, quickly gaining popularity among country music fans.

Ashley Cooke at the Bob Woodruff Foundation's Second Annual Got Your 6 Vetfest at Loveless Cafe Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Aside from Ashley’s solo career, she is also the co-founder of The 615 House, a collective of independent country singers who gained recognition on TikTok. Some of her songs include:

Running Back

Opposite of Love

Through This

Under

Already Drank That Beer

Getting Into

Jealous of the Sky

Just Drunk

Chasin’ You

The Bullet

Good Goodbye

Back in the Saddle

How much is Ashley Cooke’s net worth?

Various sources pen Cooke’s net worth at $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career.

Ashley Cooke’s profiles

Recording artist Ashley Cooke at The ACM Country Kickoff at Tostitos Championship Plaza in Frisco, Texas, USA. Photo: Omar Vega

The Tennessee native is active on social media. She has 1.3 million TikTok followers and 307k followers on Instagram. In addition, Ashley has 158k Facebook followers and 5,091 followers on Twitter as of 7 November 2023.

Ashley Cooke gained notoriety for her zeal and natural talent. She is slowly raising her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

