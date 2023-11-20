Who is Ashley Cooke dating? Everything about her personal life
Ashley Cooke is an American country singer-songwriter best known for the hits Never Til Now, First Time, Last Night and Strangers. With a powerful voice and relatable lyrics, she has won the hearts of fans worldwide. Due to this popularity, details about the artist’s personal life, including her love life, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Ashley Cooke’s boyfriend?
As a sensational singer, Cooke’s lyrics are not only elegant and authentic, but they also seem to tell more of a narrative. This has left many of her fans curious about her dating life. Read on to discover fascinating details about the singer’s relationship status.
Ashley Cooke’s profile summary
|Full name
|Ashley Cooke
|Nickname
|Ashley
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|12 June 1997
|Age
|26 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Birthplace
|Nashville, Tennessee, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Belmont University
|Height in feet
|5’6’’
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Weight in pounds
|126
|Body measurements in inches
|34-28-40
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Parents
|Dennis and Beth Winans Cooke
|Profession
|Singer and songwriter
|Net worth
|$3 million
|Social media
|TikTokFacebookInstagramX (Twitter)
How old is Ashley Cooke?
Ashley Cooke (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 12 June 1997 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The star’s parents are Dennis and Beth Winans Cooke. Ashley attended Belmont University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Marketing.
Who is Ashley Cooke dating?
Although it is speculated that Ashley is currently dating social media personality Caden McGuire, neither party has officially confirmed their relationship. It is, therefore, challenging to definitively establish if Cooke is in a romantic partnership right now.
Ashley Cooke’s dating history
Ashley prefers keeping details about her romantic life under wraps. However, here is a glimpse of her alleged relationships.
Levi Hummon
The singer reportedly started dating Levi Hummon in 2022. The duo’s relationship was confirmed in April of the same year. However, they seem to have gone their separate ways.
Morgan Evans
Cooke was also rumoured to be dating Morgan Evans in March 2023. These rumours started with a TikTok video they did together during a musical tour. The artist, however, cleared the air, stating that they were not dating.
Professional career
Ashley’s participation in the Country Showcase competition was pivotal in capturing her to stardom. She signed with the record label Altadena after being discovered by producer/songwriter Busbee.
In 2019, Cooke released her debut single Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night, quickly gaining popularity among country music fans.
Aside from Ashley’s solo career, she is also the co-founder of The 615 House, a collective of independent country singers who gained recognition on TikTok. Some of her songs include:
- Running Back
- Opposite of Love
- Through This
- Under
- Already Drank That Beer
- Getting Into
- Jealous of the Sky
- Just Drunk
- Chasin’ You
- The Bullet
- Good Goodbye
- Back in the Saddle
How much is Ashley Cooke’s net worth?
Various sources pen Cooke’s net worth at $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career.
Ashley Cooke’s profiles
The Tennessee native is active on social media. She has 1.3 million TikTok followers and 307k followers on Instagram. In addition, Ashley has 158k Facebook followers and 5,091 followers on Twitter as of 7 November 2023.
Ashley Cooke gained notoriety for her zeal and natural talent. She is slowly raising her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.
READ ALSO: Who is Costa Titch? Songs, age, family, net worth, parents
In the latest news, Briefly published an article about Costa Titch, a South African dancer and musician. His love for music growing up made him who he was until death claimed his life.
When he released Nkalakatha and Phezulu, which featured rap diva Boity, Costa won many music lovers' hearts as the songs went viral.
Source: Briefly News