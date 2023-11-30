Global site navigation

Who is Orlando Brown married to? Everything to know about Danielle Anglin
Celebrity biographies

Who is Orlando Brown married to? Everything to know about Danielle Anglin

by  Ruth Gitonga

Orlando Brown is an American actor, singer and rapper best known for starring in That’s So Raven, Major Payne, Family Matters and Waynehead. With a career spanning over two decades, Brown has around 50 acting credits. Due to this popularity, Orlando's personal life, including his love life, is subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Orlando Brown’s wife?

Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown at the New York Premiere of Disney's The Cheetah Girls at La Guardia High School in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: UGC

As a new father and devoted husband, the rapper's fans want to know more about his wife. Discover fascinating facts about Orlando Brown’s family here.

Orlando Brown’s profile summary and bio

Full nameOrlando Brown
NicknameOrlando
GenderMale
Date of birth4 December 1987
Age36 years old (2023)
Zodiac signSagittarius
BirthplaceLos Angeles, California, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
Alma materSouth Carolina State University
Height in feet 5’7’’
Height in centimetres170
Weight in kilograms78
Weight in pounds172
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusMarried
SpouseDanielle Anglin Brown
ChildrenThree (one biological and two step-kids)
ParentsJohn and Margaretta Brown
SiblingTwo
ProfessionActor, singer, rapper
Years active1995-present
Net worth$2 thousand
Social mediaInstagram

Read also

Meet Jennifer Lucas, Byron Allen's wife: Everything to know

How old is Orlando Brown?

Who is Orlando Brown's wife?
Orlando made his career debut in 1995. Photo: John Shearer, Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Orlando Brown (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 4 December 1987 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. The actor’s parents, Margaretta and John Brown, raised him alongside his two siblings, Matthew and Clayton.

Regarding his education, Orlando attended Howard D. Woodson High School before proceeding to South Carolina State University for higher studies.

Who is Orlando Brown married to?

The Hollywood star is currently married to Danielle Anglin. According to a June 2021 post on Anglin’s official Instagram account, the couple met in 2019. They introduced themselves as husband and wife on 4 November 2020.

Orlando Brown’s spouse

According to an Instagram post from 9 September 2020, where she was celebrating her 28 birthday, Danielle is 31 years old (as of 2023). However, the celebrity wife prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps.

Read also

Spike Lee's net worth, age, family, height, career, movies, profiles

Orlando Brown’s children

Does Orlando Brown have kids? Orlando and his wife, Anglin, share a son, Frankie (born on 13 May 2020). As of 2023, the couple is expecting a second child, a daughter. The rapper also has two stepsons from his wife’s previous relationship, Ezra and Jeremiah.

Orlando Brown’s spouse
Brown and Danielle met in 2019. Photo: @divine_essence92 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What does Orlando Brown do for a living?

Orlando made his career debut in 1995 and has appeared in several films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

  • In the House (1996)
  • Sister, Sister (1997)
  • Senseless (1998)
  • Safe Harbor (1999)
  • Perfect Game (2000)
  • The Tangerine Bear (2000)
  • The Proud Family (2001-2005)
  • One on One (2004)
  • Suits on the Loose (2005)
  • WordGirl (2007)
  • The End (2011)
  • We the Party (2012)
  • Christmas in Compton (2012)
  • American Bad Boy (2015)
  • Bloody Hands (2022)

Rapping career

Read also

Denzel Washington’s children: Where are his 4 children today?

Brown started his real-life hip-hop career after leaving Disney Channel in 2007. Here are some of his hit songs:

SongYear
Circle of Life2004
Little By Little 2006
Empire 2019
Coming to America 2020
Hi I’m Famous2020

Orlando Brown’s net worth

Orlando Brown’s children
Orlando Brown's zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Celebrity Net Worth reports that the star has an estimated net worth of $2 thousand in 2023. Although Brown was famous and earning well back in the day, things have gone downhill since 2016, when he became entangled in a series of legal issues.

Orlando Brown is married to Danielle Anglin. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss since 2020 and have one child together. But despite her husband’s prominence, Anglin has opted for a quiet life away from the internet’s prying eyes.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek.

Since divorcing the American country music singer, Tamara has kept a low profile regarding her life and is rarely seen in public. Nothing is known about Tamara Gilmer's social media accounts due to her low-key life.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel