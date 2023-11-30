Who is Orlando Brown married to? Everything to know about Danielle Anglin
Orlando Brown is an American actor, singer and rapper best known for starring in That’s So Raven, Major Payne, Family Matters and Waynehead. With a career spanning over two decades, Brown has around 50 acting credits. Due to this popularity, Orlando's personal life, including his love life, is subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Orlando Brown’s wife?
As a new father and devoted husband, the rapper's fans want to know more about his wife. Discover fascinating facts about Orlando Brown’s family here.
Orlando Brown’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Orlando Brown
|Nickname
|Orlando
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 December 1987
|Age
|36 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|South Carolina State University
|Height in feet
|5’7’’
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Weight in pounds
|172
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Danielle Anglin Brown
|Children
|Three (one biological and two step-kids)
|Parents
|John and Margaretta Brown
|Sibling
|Two
|Profession
|Actor, singer, rapper
|Years active
|1995-present
|Net worth
|$2 thousand
|Social media
How old is Orlando Brown?
Orlando Brown (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 4 December 1987 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. The actor’s parents, Margaretta and John Brown, raised him alongside his two siblings, Matthew and Clayton.
Regarding his education, Orlando attended Howard D. Woodson High School before proceeding to South Carolina State University for higher studies.
Who is Orlando Brown married to?
The Hollywood star is currently married to Danielle Anglin. According to a June 2021 post on Anglin’s official Instagram account, the couple met in 2019. They introduced themselves as husband and wife on 4 November 2020.
Orlando Brown’s spouse
According to an Instagram post from 9 September 2020, where she was celebrating her 28 birthday, Danielle is 31 years old (as of 2023). However, the celebrity wife prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps.
Orlando Brown’s children
Does Orlando Brown have kids? Orlando and his wife, Anglin, share a son, Frankie (born on 13 May 2020). As of 2023, the couple is expecting a second child, a daughter. The rapper also has two stepsons from his wife’s previous relationship, Ezra and Jeremiah.
What does Orlando Brown do for a living?
Orlando made his career debut in 1995 and has appeared in several films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:
- In the House (1996)
- Sister, Sister (1997)
- Senseless (1998)
- Safe Harbor (1999)
- Perfect Game (2000)
- The Tangerine Bear (2000)
- The Proud Family (2001-2005)
- One on One (2004)
- Suits on the Loose (2005)
- WordGirl (2007)
- The End (2011)
- We the Party (2012)
- Christmas in Compton (2012)
- American Bad Boy (2015)
- Bloody Hands (2022)
Rapping career
Brown started his real-life hip-hop career after leaving Disney Channel in 2007. Here are some of his hit songs:
|Song
|Year
|Circle of Life
|2004
|Little By Little
|2006
|Empire
|2019
|Coming to America
|2020
|Hi I’m Famous
|2020
Orlando Brown’s net worth
Celebrity Net Worth reports that the star has an estimated net worth of $2 thousand in 2023. Although Brown was famous and earning well back in the day, things have gone downhill since 2016, when he became entangled in a series of legal issues.
Orlando Brown is married to Danielle Anglin. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss since 2020 and have one child together. But despite her husband’s prominence, Anglin has opted for a quiet life away from the internet’s prying eyes.
READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?
Briefly published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek.
Since divorcing the American country music singer, Tamara has kept a low profile regarding her life and is rarely seen in public. Nothing is known about Tamara Gilmer's social media accounts due to her low-key life.
Source: Briefly News