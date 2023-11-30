Who is Orlando Brown married to? Everything to know about Danielle Anglin

Orlando Brown is an American actor, singer and rapper best known for starring in That’s So Raven, Major Payne, Family Matters and Waynehead. With a career spanning over two decades, Brown has around 50 acting credits. Due to this popularity, Orlando's personal life, including his love life, is subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Orlando Brown’s wife?

As a new father and devoted husband, the rapper's fans want to know more about his wife. Discover fascinating facts about Orlando Brown’s family here.

Orlando Brown’s profile summary and bio

Full name Orlando Brown Nickname Orlando Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1987 Age 36 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater South Carolina State University Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 78 Weight in pounds 172 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Danielle Anglin Brown Children Three (one biological and two step-kids) Parents John and Margaretta Brown Sibling Two Profession Actor, singer, rapper Years active 1995-present Net worth $2 thousand Social media Instagram

How old is Orlando Brown?

Orlando Brown (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 4 December 1987 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. The actor’s parents, Margaretta and John Brown, raised him alongside his two siblings, Matthew and Clayton.

Regarding his education, Orlando attended Howard D. Woodson High School before proceeding to South Carolina State University for higher studies.

Who is Orlando Brown married to?

The Hollywood star is currently married to Danielle Anglin. According to a June 2021 post on Anglin’s official Instagram account, the couple met in 2019. They introduced themselves as husband and wife on 4 November 2020.

Orlando Brown’s spouse

According to an Instagram post from 9 September 2020, where she was celebrating her 28 birthday, Danielle is 31 years old (as of 2023). However, the celebrity wife prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps.

Orlando Brown’s children

Does Orlando Brown have kids? Orlando and his wife, Anglin, share a son, Frankie (born on 13 May 2020). As of 2023, the couple is expecting a second child, a daughter. The rapper also has two stepsons from his wife’s previous relationship, Ezra and Jeremiah.

What does Orlando Brown do for a living?

Orlando made his career debut in 1995 and has appeared in several films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

In the House (1996)

(1996) Sister, Sister (1997)

(1997) Senseless (1998)

(1998) Safe Harbor (1999)

(1999) Perfect Game (2000)

(2000) The Tangerine Bear (2000)

(2000) The Proud Family (2001-2005)

(2001-2005) One on One (2004)

(2004) Suits on the Loose (2005)

(2005) WordGirl (2007)

(2007) The End (2011)

(2011) We the Party (2012)

(2012) Christmas in Compton (2012)

(2012) American Bad Boy (2015)

(2015) Bloody Hands (2022)

Rapping career

Brown started his real-life hip-hop career after leaving Disney Channel in 2007. Here are some of his hit songs:

Song Year Circle of Life 2004 Little By Little 2006 Empire 2019 Coming to America 2020 Hi I’m Famous 2020

Orlando Brown’s net worth

Celebrity Net Worth reports that the star has an estimated net worth of $2 thousand in 2023. Although Brown was famous and earning well back in the day, things have gone downhill since 2016, when he became entangled in a series of legal issues.

Orlando Brown is married to Danielle Anglin. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss since 2020 and have one child together. But despite her husband’s prominence, Anglin has opted for a quiet life away from the internet’s prying eyes.

