Who is Tommy Morrison's wife? Get to know Trisha Harding

Trisha Harding is a former tennis player and entrepreneur from the United Kingdom. She gained public recognition for being Tommy Morrison's wife. Tommy was an American professional boxer and mixed martial artist who competed from 1988 to 2009, and he was also known for acting in the 1990 film Rocky V as Tommy Gunn. He ultimately retired from boxing in 1996 when he tested positive for HIV and died in 2013.

Boxer Tommy Morrison at the Chiller Theatre Spring Expo 2011 at Hilton Parsippany on 30 April 2011 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Tommy Morrison's wife, Trisha Harding, became famous following her romantic relationship with the professional boxer. She and her late husband were married from 2011 until he died in 2013. Trisha Harding was Tommy Morrison’s third wife.

Trisha Harding’s profile summary and bio

Full name Patricia McQuibban Harding Gender Female Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Widowed Profession Businessperson, former tennis player Net worth $5 million

How old is Trisha Harding?

The celebrity wife's age remains unknown. She is a British national of white ethnicity, and she spent most of her childhood days in the United Kingdom before relocating to the United States. Her mother’s name is Suze McQuibban. She was a member of the tennis committee for many years and also helped organise novice sessions.

Trisha grew up alongside her brother, Peter McQuibban, a popular tennis player. He was an Oxford Blue, and he played in the Prentice Cup against Harvard and Yale in the US and in the Prentice Cup matches in England. He was the Chairman of The International Tennis Club of Great Britain and a member of the All England Tennis & Croquet Club.

Boxer Tommy Morrison during an interview with host Jay Leno on 22 June 1993. Photo: Margaret Norton (Modified by author)

Trisha Harding’s height

The former tennis player stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. As per reports, she weighs approximately 64 pounds or 141 kilograms.

Trisha Harding’s spouse

Trisha Harding was married to professional boxer and mixed martial artist Tommy Morrison from 2011 to 2013. Trisha and Tommy first met in 2006 and dated for some time before they got engaged in 2009 and eventually tied the knot in 2011. Trisha and Tommy were married for two years until the boxer’s death.

Morrison died on 1 September 2013 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 44. According to the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, Morrison died of cardiac arrest, resulting from multiorgan failure due to septic shock caused by a Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection.

Meanwhile, in August 2013, Morrison's mother, Diana, disclosed that Tommy had full-blown AIDS and was in his final days. She also stated that Morrison had been bedridden for over a year. However, Morrison's wife, Trisha, allegedly did not believe Morrison had AIDS. Morrison‘s HIV status was a subject of controversy during his lifetime and even after his death.

Before marrying Trisha, Tommy Morrison was married to two women, Dawn Freeman and Dawn Gilbert, at the same time.

Did Tommy Morrison have any children?

The American mixed martial artist had three children: Trey Lipp, James McKenzie, and Tristin Duke. Try Lipp and James are both heavyweight boxers.

Trisha Harding’s career

Trisha is a former tennis player who was listed as a famous member on the Sundridge Park website, where it is stated that she once played for Kent. She also participated in the tennis circuit and took three games of Sue Barker at Eastbourne.

Tommy Morrison at the Star-studded exhibition fight in New Jersey. Photo: S. Weiner (Modified by author)

Trisha Harding’s net worth

The former tennis player has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her entrepreneurial activities.

How much money did Tommy Morrison make in his boxing career?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned boxer had an estimated net worth of $10 thousand, which is primarily attributed to his boxing career, including earnings from fights and endorsements.

What happened to Tommy Morrison?

Tommy Morrison, a former professional boxer, was diagnosed with HIV in January 2007. Initially, he denied having the virus but later confirmed his diagnosis. His wife also denied the allegations.

Did Mike Tyson fight Tommy Morrison?

Mike Tyson did not fight Tommy Morrison during their respective professional boxing careers. Both Tyson and Morrison were prominent heavyweight boxers, but their paths did not cross in the ring.

Trisha Harding is a former tennis player from the United Kingdom. She became famous for being Tommy Morrison's wife. Her husband was a world-famous American professional boxer and mixed martial artist who died in 2013. Since the death of her husband, not much is known about her relationship life as she has managed to maintain a low profile.

