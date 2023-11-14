Who is Taylor Lewan's wife, Taylin Gallacher? Everything about her

Taylor Lewan is a former American football player whose sports career began in college, after which he was spotted by the Tennessee Titans and drafted by the club in 2014. His skills and athletic talents have earned him accolades, which further popularised his name. It is a known fact that he has a successful career in the sports industry, but who is he married to? Here is more about Taylor Lewan's wife, Taylin Gallacher.

Who is Taylor Lewan's wife? Taylin Gallacher is a former model, philanthropist and animal advocate from Canada. She is involved in charity work across Nashville with her husband and through an organisation she co-founded with her friend. The 27-year-old is a mother of two daughters, who are respectively 6 and 3.

Taylin's profile summary

Full name Taylin Gallacher Lewan Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1996 Age 27 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 8 inches Weight in kilograms 68 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Occupation Philanthropist, animal advocate Social media Instagram

How old is Taylin Gallacher?

Taylin (aged 27 years as of 2023) was born to her parents in Canada on 22 June 1996. Gallacher stands at the height of 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 68 kg.

Who is Taylor Lewan's wife, Taylin Gallacher?

Taylin is a former model whose journey in the modelling industry began when she was between the ages of 17 and 18. She worked for infamous brands like Calvin Klein but realised this career path was not for her after facing modelling challenges.

She found her true passion in animal advocacy and helping fight for people experiencing homelessness and hunger in Nashville through her charity organisation called Feeding Nashville.

When did Taylor Lewan marry?

Taylor is married to his partner, Taylin Gallacher, whom he met in 2016. According to sources, they wed on 7 July 2018 in Big Sur, California, USA. Taylor Lewan and his wife reside with their family in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Lewan and his wife's children

They are parents to two kids as of 2023. Their two daughters, Wyne Rebel Lewan and Willow Lewan were born three years apart. The eldest daughter, Wyne, was born in 2017, and their second kid was born in 2020.

Frequently asked questions about Taylor Lewan

Lewan was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2016 to 2018) and as per sources, earned a net worth of $15 million. Because of the success, his life is under constant scrutiny. These are the most popular queries about him:

What team is Taylor Lewan on?

Taylor is currently a free agent and is not with any team. The Tennessee Titans released him in February 2023. In this regard, it is unknown if he will be back on the pitch anytime soon.

He is currently a podcast host on Bussin' with The Boys, where he discusses a range of topics, including exclusive NFL stories, candid chats with personalities from all industries, and out-of-left-field hot takes on things friends talk about amongst themselves.

What happened to Taylor Lewan?

Kendall Lamm replaced the previous Tennessee Titans player after he injured himself during a match with the Buffalo Bills. Explaining how his injury happened, News 5 reports that,

"Lewan's helmet appeared to come down hard and awkwardly on a Bills defender's body after a running play by the Titans' Derrick Henry with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Lewan laid face down on the field."

Taylor Lewan's wife, Taylin Gallacher, has brought about positive impacts in Nashville through charity work. To date, she has fed thousands of homeless and continues to be a voice for the voiceless.

