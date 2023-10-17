How old is Stormi Jenner? Is she the richest kid? Here is all you need to know

Stormi Jenner is an American celebrity child and social media star popularly known for being the daughter of socialite, reality television star, and businesswoman Kylie Jenner. Her family's fame has contributed to her notoriety; as young as she is, she is already worth millions. How old is Stormi Jenner, and what else do we know about her?

Kylie and Travis' daughter, Stormi Webster.

Source: Instagram

Stormi is five years old. She has a brother named Aire Webster, born on 2 February 2022, who has yet to become a social media star. After her birth, she was embroiled in a paternity controversy as many questioned whether Travis Scott was her father.

Stormi's profile and bio summary

Full name Stormi Webster Gender Female Date of birth 1 February 2018 Age 5 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Holmby Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 2 feet 5 inches Weight in kilograms 10 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Occupation Instagram star Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram

How old is Stormi Jenner?

Stormi (aged five years old as of 2023) was born on 1 February 2018 in Los Angeles, California, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Stormi Jenner's parents

Her mother is Kylie Jenner, an American television personality, socialite and businesswoman whose popularity initially emanated from her family's reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kylie is among the wealthiest young female celebrities in the United States of America, with a net worth estimated at $750 million, accumulated primarily from her cosmetic line and brand partnerships.

Stormi's father, Jacques Bermon Webster II, professionally known as Travis Scott, is a rapper and music producer from Missouri City, Texas. He moved to Los Angeles after dropping out of university to pursue music.

He kick-started his career with the help of industry giants such as T.I and Kanye West, who respectively signed him under their record labels. In 2014, he released his debut album, Days Before Rodeo and started getting recognition.

Is Stormi Travis Scott's real daughter?

The Insta-famous 5-year-old is Travis' real daughter, whom he spends much time with between his shows. Although he travels a lot because of his career, Travis and Stormi have a special father-and-daughter relationship.

Stormi was confirmed to be Travis' daughter after the paternity controversy she was caught in after her birth. Photo: @stormalooo and @travisscott (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Stormi's legal name?

Her legal name is Stormi Webster, and she has no middle name. Many of Kylie's fans thought she would name her child Butterfly because she has a thing for them. However, this was different.

Stormi Jenner's net worth

Stormi's net worth is $3 million, a figure that does not come as a surprise considering that most celebrity children benefit financially from the status of their parents. She accumulated this from being a social media star and receiving designer items.

Is Stormi the richest kid?

It remains unclear if she is the wealthiest kid or not. This is the case as various sources present different net worths. As per some reports, her net worth is $726 million, while other sources state she is worth $50 million. She is among the wealthiest children in the world.

How rich is Stormi Jenner?

Although her exact riches remain unclear, it is not a secret that this celebrity child is rich, all thanks to her parents' fame and their intentions to introduce the value of money to her at a young age.

Stormi Jenner on Instagram

Stormi is active , and over 315,000 people follow her as of 17 October 2023. She often shares her snaps, videos and brand partnerships she does with her mother, Kylie.

At just 5 years old, Stormi has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. Photo: @stormalooo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Stormi Jenner have siblings?

She has a brother named Aire Webster, born on 2 February 2022 in Los Angeles, California. He is one year old, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. Unlike his sister, an Instagram star, Aire is not one.

How old is Stormi Jenner? Kylie's daughter is five years old as of 2023 and is already well-known on social media. She continues to enjoy the perks of being the daughter of a socialite and reality TV star as big as her mother.

