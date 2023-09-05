Who is Sam Claflin's girlfriend? All about Cassie Amato

Cassie Amato is an American model and internet personality who has gained an immense social media presence because of her career. She is signed with Wilhelmina LA, one of the world's leading modelling and talent agencies across several United States cities. Her personal life has caught fans' interest such that they ask who Sam Claflin's girlfriend is.

Sam Claflin and his girlfriend Cassie Amato. Photo: @cassieamato, @mrsamclaflin (modified by author)

Who is Sam Claflin dating? He is dating Cassie Amato, whom he confirmed dating in September 2022. While Sam and his partner went public about their relationship, some of their dating specifics are unknown. Find out more about Cassie.

Cassie's profile summary and bio

Full name Cassie Amato Gender Female Date of birth 2 March 1994 Zodiac sign Pisces Age 29 years old as of 2023 Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 53 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Occupation Internet personality Net worth Approximately $1.5 million Social media Instagram

Cassie Amato's age

Cassie (29 years old) was born on 2 March 1994 in Orange County, California. She currently resides in Los Angeles, a city responsible for launching her modelling career. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Cassie Amato's career

She is a model whose interest in this career path started when she was young. After years of watching the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, she was inspired to pursue modelling.

She says, "Looking back now, I think that young obsessive passion lit a fire in me for what was to come. Modelling was a larger-than-life thing for me as a kid; I didn't know a career in it was tangible until I grew up and really tired and wanted it badly."

Multiple agencies represent her, including Zombie Model Management, The Industry Model Group, Marilyn Agency and Forte Model Management.

Sam Claflin's girlfriend

British actor Sam Claflin is dating Cassie Amato. Rumours circulated on the internet about a possible relationship between them, and in September 2022, the new couple confirmed that indeed they were seeing each other.

Sam Claflin and Cassie Amato

Months after going public with their relationship, the couple were spotted in London holding hands and looking happy. Although Sam and Cassie have confirmed their dating rumours, they are still selective about which parts of their love affairs to share.

Where did Sam Claflin meet his wife?

It remains unknown where Sam met his girlfriend Cassie Amato. Photo: @cassieamato (modified by author)

Sam and Cassie have yet to get married. However, talking about his ex-wife Laura Haddock, the two are said to have met at an audition of My Week with Marilyn and exchanged wedding vows in July 2013. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last long as they separated after six years, following which Sam met his current girlfriend.

Does Sam Claflin have a child?

Sam is a father to two children he shares with his ex-wife, Laura. His son Pip was born in 2015, and their daughter Margot was welcomed in 2018. Although he is in the limelight, Sam prefers to give his children little to no exposure to the media.

British actor Sam Claflin has two children with ex-wife Laura Haddock. Photo: @mrsamclaflin (modified by author)

Sam Claflin's girlfriend has been taking the world of modelling by storm with her talents and has carved a name for herself in the industry. She has worked with some of the most reputable brands in the world and continues to dominate runways.

