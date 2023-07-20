Tomeka Thiam is Akon's wife: Everything we know about her

Tomeka Thiam's life before becoming Akon's wife has been a mystery, and she has maintained a private life despite having a famous spouse and children who have ventured into the entertainment business. This is everything we know about her.

Akon gained notoriety after the release of his debut singles Locked Up and Lonely. Since then, the rapper has founded a music label and started a project in 2014 called Akon Lighting Africa, which provides electricity to 15 African countries.

Tomeka Thiam's profile and bio summary

Full name Tomeka Thiam Date of birth 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Religion Muslim Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam Children 4 Parents Sandra (mother) Profession Entrepreneur Social media Instagram Known for Being Akon's wife

What is Tomeka Thiam's age and height?

Tomeka was born in 1975, and he turned 48 in 2023. The month and date of her birth have not been made public. However, she lives in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her height is unknown, and she has brown eyes and black hair.

How many children does Tomeka Thiam have?

According to sources, the celebrity wife has four children with Akon, two boys and two girls. Their first child is Alioune, followed by Jhavor, Journey and Alianna. Her polygamist husband has nine children as of 2023.

Is Tomeka Thiam married?

As per reports, the entrepreneur is married to Senegalese-American record producer and philanthropist Akon. The celebrity wife shared with a follower on Instagram that she met Akon at a party in 1993, and it was an instant attraction. They have been together for 30 years.

How many wives does Akon have?

His marital life has been under much speculation since he revealed that he was a polygamist in 2006.

In an interview with American radio host Big Boy, Akon declined to mention the exact number of wives he has but confirmed it is more than one. He further explained that having multiple spouses made his life easier.

Amirah-Iman Thiam, who goes by the stage name Amirror, is a female rapper signed to Akon's music label, Konvict Kulture, and is also his wife. In a conversation with DJ Smallz, Amirah shared how she met the Smack That hitmaker in 2011 and some details about their marriage.

Tomeka Thiam's net worth

Tomeka is a hairstylist and a salon owner in the USA. Through the earnings from her business, she has a reported net worth of $500,000.

Tomeka Thiam's social media

Mrs Thiam has over 5,000 followers on her Instagram account but rarely makes any posts about herself. She typically promotes her children's musical projects and gives a glimpse into her private life.

Tomeka Thiam is the celebrity wife of singer and producer Akon. Although her husband has openly shared that he is a polygamist, she has not publicly acknowledged his other wives.

