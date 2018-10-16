Cassper Nyovest's father and mother: names, pictures and story

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, is a hugely popular South African rapper. Cassper has been part of the South African music scene for several years and has released numerous chart-topping songs. The rapper's father and mother are not as famous and have lived much of their lives out of the public eye. Who are Cassper Nyovest's parents?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. Photo: @casspernyovest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The renowned rapper has often been quoted stating that his parents have played a significant role in his musical career.

Who are Cassper Nyovest's parents?

Who are Cassper Nyovest's mother and father? Here is a detailed look.

Who is Cassper Nyovest's biological father?

Cassper's biological father was known as Letsebela Phoolo. Not much is known about him except that he was incredibly popular amongst his friends and neighbours. Cassper wrote the song Superman, as a dedication to his biological dad. Letsebela passed away in August 2020 after falling ill.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is a quick look at the few details that were known about Nyovest's dad.

Profile summary

Full name Letsebela Phoolo Gender Male Passed away on August 2020 Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Children Three Eye colour Black Hair colour Black

Details of Letsebela's death are quite scanty. At the time of his demise, Cassper had announced that he was going to be a judge at a show known as Idols SA.

Who is Cassper Nyovest's mother?

Cassper's mother is known as Muzuki Phoolo. Like her late husband, not much is known about her life, work, or day-to-day life. Still, she has appeared on occasion in Cassper's social media photos and video clips. Here is a quick look at her life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Muzuki Phoolo Gender Female Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Children Three Eye colour Black Hair colour Black

Edgar Dikgole

Edgar Dikgole was Cassper's stepfather. He and Muzuki Phoolo had been in a long-term relationship before his demise in 2020. Cassper made a post on social media, thanking Edgar for everything he had done for him.

Edgar died of a suspected Covid-19 illness. After the social media post, many of the rapper's fans were confused about the nature of Edgar and Cassper's relationship. The rapper took to social media to clarify the issue. Here is a look at his statement.

I see some people are confused about this post. I know I don't need to explain myself but just to put the facts out, this man was not my biological father, but he lived with my mom for years and he has been the man in my mom's life for years hence he is my dad. RIP Papa Edgar.

Penny Penny

Eric Kulani Giyani Nkovani, popularly known as Penny Penny, is a South African musician and politician. In early 2022, the singer was the subject of a huge controversy after making a statement implying that Cassper Nyovest was his son. In his claims, he had alleged that the renowned rapper was indeed his son. Here is a look at his statement.

He's my son, and I'm very proud of him. He calls me, and we talk. He is very stubborn like me, but he knows I'm his father.

This statement elicited mixed feelings among the rapper's fans, with Cassper himself saying he could see why the statement could be problematic. Penny Penny later clarified the issue, stating that he was not the rapper's father. The entire saga had begun when a photo the two had taken together made rounds online.

How old is Cassper Nyovest?

Cassper Nyovest in different outfits. Photo: @casspernyovest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The renowned South African rapper was born on 16 December 1990. This makes him 31 years old as of 2022.

Where was Cassper Nyovest born?

He was born in Mafikeng, officially known as Mahikeng and previously Mafeking.

While not much is known about Cassper Nyovest's parents, they have played significant roles in his upbringing and eventual career in the South African music industry.

READ ALSO: Famous South African musicians 2022: Top 20 greatest artists

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the most famous musicians in South Africa. The past decade has seen a lot of diversity in the South African music scene. It has also propelled the cropping up of new and sensational artists.

Who are the top talents in the country's music industry today, what are their top songs, and how old are they? Read on to find out more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News