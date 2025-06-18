Who is Bry Burrows? Meet Jalen Hurts' wife and longtime college love

Jalen Hurts’ wife, Bry Burrows, has captivated fans almost as much as the NFL star himself. Their private yet powerful love story; from college sweethearts to married life, stands out amid the spotlight.

Key takeaways

Bry Burrows tied the knot with Jalen Hurts in the spring of 2025 after nearly nine years together.

after nearly nine years together. She is an AI Partner at IBM , advancing diversity and mentoring in the tech industry.

, advancing diversity and mentoring in the tech industry. The couple met in 2016 at the University of Alabama.

at the University of Alabama. Bry is an Alpha Kappa Alpha alumna and holds an MBA.

Bry Burrows profile summary

Full name Bryonna Rivera Burrows Date of birth 1 May 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Kennesaw, Georgia, USA Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania & Dallas, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height (approx.) 5’7" (170 cm) Weight (approx.) 132 lbs (60 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brow Marital status Married Husband Jalen Hurts Profession AI Partner at IBM

Bry Burrows: An insight into Jalen Hurts’ wife

According to US Weekly, Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows first met as students at the University of Alabama. Their shared academic environment enabled a connection that was further nurtured by their participation in campus Greek life.

At a Super Bowl LIX press event, he said as per Essence,

To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support…thank you for being the rock that I can lean on.

Secret wedding and a powerful handwritten promise

Their spring 2025 wedding remained private, though Hurts confirmed Jalen Hurts as his wife in an April 2025 Men’s Health interview, revealing he carried her handwritten note,

You are exactly where you should be. Follow God! I follow you.

What does Bry Burrows do for a living?

While Jalen Hurts is dominating in the NFL, Bry Burrows carved her own path in technology. After graduating cum laude from Alabama in 2017 (Spanish/political science), she earned an MBA from the same university in 2019.

As vice-president of Alabama’s MBA Association, she led her case team to a national SEC championship 314. IBM recruited her straight from graduate school, where she rapidly advanced from Senior Client Experience Consultant to AI Partner, a role focused on strategic artificial intelligence deployments.

Championing diversity in tech

Jalen Hurts’ partner leverages her position to empower underrepresented groups. In 2022, she coached IBM’s eight-week Accelerate program, preparing minority undergraduates for careers in business.

In a since-deleted post on LinkedIn, she reflected,

It was the best time speaking and coaching breakout sessions for a few weeks. With these students, the future is in good hands!

At the 2021 Diversity & Inclusion panel, she emphasised inclusivity beyond demographics:

D & I is deeper than gender, skin colour, or nationality. It's about lived experiences that define who we are and better our community and workplace.

Bry Burrows’ net worth: how wealthy is she?

According to Times of India, Burrows has an alleged net worth of between $4 million and $6 million. Her wealth stems from her tech career and investments.

Inside Bry Burrows’ nationality and family

Bry Burrows is American by nationality and is of Black ethnicity. She was raised in a Christian household, aligning faith with life and career.

Despite her public presence, she has maintained privacy regarding her parents and siblings. Her reserved personal life reflects selective sharing, keeping the spotlight on her accomplishments rather than family details.

Is Bry Burrows in a sorority?

According to The Standard Sigma on Instagram, Jalen Hurts’ wife joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black Greek‑letter organisation. At university, her sorority involvement showcased leadership; she held officer roles and helped lead a prize‑winning MBA case team.

This sorority experience forged her skills in public speaking, networking, event planning and mentorship. Additionally, her ongoing participation in African‑American professional circles reflects the values she upheld since college.

FAQs

Is Jalen Hurts gay?

He is straight. Hurts has been in a long-term relationship with Bry Burrows, culminating in marriage in 2025.

How long have Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows been together?

They began dating in 2016 and have been together for nearly nine years, culminating in marriage in spring 2025.

Does Jalen Hurts have a daughter?

No credible sources confirm children. A single uncorroborated mention exists, but major outlets report no children as of June 2025.

Bry Burrows epitomises ambition, intellect and steadfast support—as Jalen Hurts’ wife, a career-driven AI executive, and a private yet influential public figure. Their relationship, dating back to 2016, blossomed into a cherished union celebrated in 2025. Together, they embody a strong partnership grounded in love, faith, and mutual achievement.

