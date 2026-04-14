Who is Captain Sandy's wife? Get to know Leah Rae Yawn

From a simple Facebook message to a fairytale wedding on a superyacht, the love story of Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Rae Yawn continues to capture attention worldwide. Despite public criticisms, Captain Sandy's wife once said:

God is love.

Captain Sandy and her wife, Leah Rae Yawn. Photo: @leah.shafer.925 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Leah began her career as a gospel singer and is a successful entrepreneur in the beauty industry.

She met her partner through Facebook in 2018 , and they married in 2024.

, and they married in 2024. Leah was previously married for two decades and shares a daughter with her ex-husband.

Profile summary

Full name Leah Rae Yawn (née Shafer) Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 1973 Age 52 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Partner Captain Sandy Yawn Children One daughter (from previous marriage) Profession Entrepreneur, skincare specialist, gospel singer Social media Instagram

Captain Sandy’s wife is an entrepreneur

Leah Rae Yawn is an accomplished entrepreneur and skincare specialist with over three decades of experience in the beauty industry. Per her company's website, she is the founder of Skin by Leah, a boutique skincare studio focused on advanced aesthetic treatments and customised skin correction.

She also founded JUSTMIX BEAUTY. Reflecting her desire for independence and authenticity in her work, in a December 2025 Instagram post, she wrote:

I craved freedom—the freedom to create my own schedule, choose the products I truly believe in, and offer treatments that align with my values and experience. Most of all, I wanted the freedom to make decisions rooted in exceptional customer service and genuine care.

Facts about Leah Rae Yawn. Photo: @leah.shafer.925 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

She was a gospel music artist

Before her entrepreneurial success, Leah Shafer built a career as a gospel artist. She reportedly began writing and recording songs at age 14 and honed her talent through church-based programs, per Hurrdat Media.

She participated in music programmes from fourth to 12th grade, often taking on lead roles, and later toured for over five years with the Young Americans as a main soloist. Sharing her love for music on Instagram Reel, she said:

Music will forever be a part of who I am. It is part of how I express my heart, my faith, and my fight.

They first met on Facebook in June 2018

Leah and Captain Sandy Yawn first connected in June 2018 through Facebook. Leah had come across Below Deck Mediterranean and reached out with a congratulatory message, initiating their communication. Recalling the moment, Sandy told People:

She sent me a nice message that said, ‘I came across your show, congratulations, many blessings.'

They met in person in November 2018. Sandy later revealed she felt an immediate connection but chose to allow the relationship to develop naturally over time.

Captain Sandy on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Sandy proposed after over five years of dating

After more than five years together, Sandy proposed in 2023 in a carefully planned setting. Speaking to E! Online, she described the moment:

Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance...I shared my vision list of love I had written and wanted, then got on one knee. Then, she said ‘yes!’ The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded! It was filled beyond the capacity of anything I could ever imagine.

Leah and her heartthrob married in 2024

The couple tied the knot on May 11, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Their wedding took place aboard the superyacht She’s a 10 Too and was officiated by Below Deck executive producer Nadine Rajabi. Three days later, Sandy shared the news on Instagram, writing:

On May 11th, 2024, I married the love of my life. I had no idea how amazing marriage could be! It feels incredible, and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name!

Reports that Captain Sandy and her wife were splitting proved to be false as the couple continued to grow stronger.

Leah Rae Yawn and her daughter. Photo: @leahraeofficial on Instagram, @leah.shafer.925 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shafer was previously married for about 20 years

Before her marriage to Sandy, Leah Shafer was married to Ross Shafer, a former pastor and motivational speaker. Their marriage lasted for approximately 20 years and was centred on ministry and church involvement. They share a daughter, Lauren, from that union before eventually divorcing.

In her book, Be the Calm or Be the Storm, Sandy said she believed God prepared her for Leah. In her writing, she said:

I believe God has a way of preparing you for 'the one.' He knew I wasn’t ready for her all those years ago. And she wasn’t ready for me. We were both being prepared for each other. God waited for us. He gave me opportunities to make different choices and be more conscious, so that when that sweet little Facebook message came across my page, I was open.

Leah's partner suffered from drug and alcohol misuse

Captain Sandy Yawn has been open about her past struggles with addiction, which began in her teenage years and led to multiple life-threatening situations and arrests. Reflecting on her journey to recovery, she shared in a 2023 X (Twitter) post:

34 years ago today, I was broken. I felt hopeless and didn’t feel worthy to look up at the sky. I tried for years to stay clean and sober. On August 29th 1989, something shifted inside of me. For the first time in many years, I was able to look at the sky and feel worthy.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Rae Yawn on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How old is Captain Sandy's wife? Leah Rae Yawn is 52 years old as of April 2026.

Leah Rae Yawn is 52 years old as of April 2026. Is Captain Sandy a millionaire? Despite her high-profile career, she is reportedly worth about $400,000, per TheThing.

Despite her high-profile career, she is reportedly worth about $400,000, per TheThing. What happened between Captain Sandy and her wife? Reality Tea said the couple once appeared in court over a dispute involving a contractor, but their relationship has remained intact.

Reality Tea said the couple once appeared in court over a dispute involving a contractor, but their relationship has remained intact. Does Captain Sandy have any children? She is a stepmother to Leah's daughter, Lauren.

Conclusion

Captain Sandy’s wife, Leah Rae Yawn, stands out as more than a partner to a reality TV star. She believes her connection with her spouse was divine, and the couple's shared values have kept them going.

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Source: Briefly News