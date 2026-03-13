Jen Hatmaker's divorce from Brandon Hatmaker: What happened to their marriage?

After nearly three decades of marriage, news of Jen Hatmaker’s divorce from Brandon Hatmaker shocked many in the U.S. Christian community. The couple had built a reputation as a relatable, faith-based family. While the divorce was ultimately linked to Brandon’s infidelity, he said in a post:

I didn't wake up one day and decide to have an affair. I didn't fall out of love overnight. Our love was coming to a slow, painful end. I privately mourned the death of our marriage years before our divorce.

Jen Hatmaker's divorce was a result of infidelity

The bestselling author explained that she chose to divorce her husband because of betrayal within the marriage. She recounted overhearing Brandon whispering affectionately to an unknown woman on the phone at 2:30 a.m. in July 2020.

Although she had never imagined such a situation happening to her “in a million years,” Jen found herself facing the consequences of the betrayal. In an article published by Forbes in September 2025, Jen reflected on the collapse of her marriage:

It was a catastrophe, and the way in which it ended was so painful and so traumatic for me, my kids and family.

Jen Hatmaker announced the divorce in September 2020

News of the separation became public in September 2020 when the best-selling author shared a message on her official Instagram page. She described the separation as deeply painful and unexpected:

I don’t know how to say this, and I still cannot believe I am even saying it, but Brandon and I are getting divorced. Although the details are ours alone, this was completely unexpected, and I remain stunned as we speak. I am shocked, grief-stricken, and broken-hearted.

Brandon Hatmaker's marriage to Jen lasted 26 years

Before their separation, Jen and Brandon Hatmaker had been married for 26 years. They met in 1992 at Oklahoma Baptist University and married a year later in 1993.

Jen was 19, and Brandon was 21 at the time of their wedding. According to Us Weekly, the former couple share five children: Gavin, Sydney, Caleb, Ben, and Remy. In a later reflection shared on Substack in September 2025, Brandon wrote:

Jen was certainly the sole parent who had to carry them emotionally through the trauma of my affair, but I have beautiful memories of heartfelt and honest conversations about that as well.

Jen Hatmaker and her ex-husband were once a prominent Christian couple

Born in 1974 as Jennifer Lynn King, Jen is a Christian women’s influencer, bestselling author, and television personality known for books on faith, motherhood, and personal growth. She built a large audience through her writing, speaking engagements, and social media presence.

Her former husband, Brandon, was a pastor and community leader who co-founded Austin New Church, where he served as lead pastor for several years.

The former celebrity couple’s ministry and family life also gained public attention through their HGTV show, My Big Family Renovation, which aired in 2016. The program documented their home renovation project while highlighting their large family and faith-centred lifestyle.

Brandon stepped down from church leadership before the scandal

Jen's ex-husband had stepped down from the church staff at Austin New Church in 2015, years before the divorce. Reports suggest that he stepped away from pastoral leadership due to health challenges and the emotional impact of a traumatic incident involving the death of a close friend.

He delivered his final sermon in 2017. During the later controversy surrounding the affair, Brandon clarified that although he struggled spiritually during that period, he had not abandoned his faith. As reported by ChurchLeaders in September 2025, he said:

To be clear, I didn’t lose my faith. But I lost my anchor. I was in a tormented season where I couldn’t say with confidence that I felt God was with me. To be honest, I went through a season where I was mad at him. I’m not mad at him anymore.

The former couple later found love elsewhere

Two years after the divorce, Brandon Hatmaker married Tina in December 2022. He stated that he had not met her until after the divorce proceedings had begun. He shared a picture of himself and Tina on Instagram on 5 December 2022 with the caption:

Well... the professional pictures are on the way, but here's a preview of a pretty amazing weekend. I'm so very grateful for so many things right now. First and foremost, my new bride @tinag0412.

Brandon Hatmaker’s new wife has largely remained out of the public spotlight. Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, Jen has been in a relationship with Tyler Merritt since 2021. There have been no public reports suggesting that the couple have separated.

Conclusion

Jen Hatmaker’s divorce from Brandon marked the end of a 26-year marriage. Despite the painful circumstances surrounding their separation, the ex-couple has continued to move forward with their lives and careers, focusing on new personal chapters.

