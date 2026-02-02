Who is Kiernan Shipka dating? Her full boyfriend timeline and love life

Kiernan Shipka's dating life in Hollywood has attracted public curiosity since her acclaimed roles in Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Despite the attention, she chooses to keep her relationships private, saying:

I don’t necessarily engage with any kind of speculation....I keep my romantic life mysterious. It’s more fun for people.

Key takeaways

The actress known for portraying Sally Draper on AMC’s Mad Men is reportedly single and admitted to using the Raya dating app in 2018 .

is . In 2019, Kiernan Shipka was romantically linked to model Charlie Oldman and later to director Christian Coppola.

and later to director Christian Coppola. She was also the subject of relationship rumours after being spotted with singer John Mayer in November 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Kiernan Brennan Shipka Date of birth 10 November 1999 Age 26 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White (Irish) Religion Christianity Mother Erin Ann Brennan Father John Young Shipka Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Kiernan Shipka dating in 2026?

The actress remains tight-lipped about her love life and has yet to confirm a partner. While she has not publicly acknowledged a relationship, she explained her decision to keep her romantic life private in a 2024 Cosmopolitan interview, saying:

I’ve always had a healthy relationship with dating, but I’ve spent so much of my life in the public eye in one way or another, so I’ve figured out that I need to set a boundary for myself and not talk about it.

The actress confirmed she was single in 2018

Kiernan Shipka has rarely spoken about her personal life, but confirmed she was single during a 2018 Seventeen Magazine interview. She explained that her demanding schedule left little time for dating, saying:

I’ll wrap on Saturday at 6 a.m., so I’m pretty much useless on Saturday. And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday. Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time, but work is my number one priority right now.

She has confirmed being on the Raya dating app

In 2018, the television star confirmed she was using the Raya dating app to look for love. She admitted she had not had much luck finding a true match, but told Nylon she enjoyed the experience, saying:

Oh, I love my Raya, I’ve gone on dates from it, but nothing has come to fruition. We’ll see.

Exploring Kiernan Shipka's dating history

While the Hollywood actress is reportedly single, Kiernan Shipka’s relationship history includes rumoured links to several high-profile names. Here is a look at the romances and rumoured connections that made headlines:

Charlie Oldman (2019)

The American model and actor was first reported to be Kiernan Shipka’s boyfriend in March 2019, according to E! News. The pair were initially spotted together outside Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood after dinner and later made their relationship Instagram official on April 8, 2019.

They also walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Be Natural. Their relationship appears to have been brief, as neither Kiernan Shipka nor Charlie Oldman ever publicly confirmed they were dating.

Christian Coppola (2019–2021)

In July 2019, film director Christian Coppola and Kiernan Shipka were romantically linked, as reported by Just Jared. The rumours began after they were photographed together at the Fendi couture show in Rome.

In November 2019, the pair dressed in matching devil costumes for Halloween, and Kiernan later shared a black-and-white photo booth picture of them with the caption:

I love you.

They continued to appear together into 2021, according to Elite Daily. They never publicly confirmed they were in a relationship, and by mid-2022, their last shared photo together was from July of that year.

John Mayer (2022)

In February 2022, Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer made headlines after they were reportedly seen together at the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar in Los Angeles.

Later in November that year, Entertainment Tonight noted the singer-songwriter was seen having a lengthy dinner with the actress at the upscale Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Mayer is 22 years older than Shipka, which sparked public backlash, and their relationship was never confirmed beyond these reported sightings.

The two actors share a close bond, having met as teenagers on set, but they are just friends. While Kiernan Shipka is single, Timothee Chalamet is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kiernan clarified:

No, he's like a brother to me.

Frequently asked questions

How old was Kiernan Shipka when she dated John Mayer? The actress was 22 years old when she was rumoured to be dating the singer.

The actress was 22 years old when she was rumoured to be dating the singer. Who does Kiernan Shipka date? She is currently single and has not confirmed any relationship.

She is currently single and has not confirmed any relationship. Did Kiernan Shipka propose to Noah Centineo? The Sabrina star playfully proposed to the actor in a 2018 Instagram post, but Teen Vogue noted that it was light-hearted and not a real engagement.

The star playfully proposed to the actor in a 2018 Instagram post, but Teen Vogue noted that it was light-hearted and not a real engagement. What religion is Kiernan Shipka? According to a post she shared on Instagram, she is a Christian.

Conclusion

While there have been high-profile names linked with Kiernan Shipka's dating history, the renowned actress is reportedly single. Her privacy preference continues to define her love life in 2026.

