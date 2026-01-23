Who is Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler? Meet Sara Gilbert’s eldest son

Both of Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler’s parents are in the film industry. His birth mother, Allison Adler, is a television producer and writer, while his other mother, Sara Gilbert, is a renowned actress. On whether she would let her son follow in her acting footsteps, Sara told Lemonada Media in April 2022:

I would not be entirely opposed to the idea, as I have had a good experience myself. However, for numerous reasons, I would advise him to concentrate on school plays and start a career later.

Key takeaways

Levi was born out of Sara and Allison’s decade-long lesbian relationship .

. Sara has described him as her “first baby” and the answer to her dreams of becoming a mother .

. Hank has two half-siblings from Sara Gilbert’s side: Rhodes Emilio and Sawyer Jane.

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler’s profile summary

Full name Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler Date of birth 27 October 2004 Age 21 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Marital status Unmarried Parents Allison Beth Adler and Sara Gilbert Siblings 2

Who is Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler?

Levi (21 as of January 2026) was born on 27 October 2004 in Los Angeles, California, USA. In April 2008, People magazine pictured Sara picking up then 3,5 year-old Hank from school.

On 27 October 2022, she took to Instagram to celebrate his 18th birthday. Sara posted photos of Levi, ranging from infancy to his teenage years. Describing his personality, she wrote:

Calm, kind and a thinker. You are a scientist, a moral compass, a joy to know.

The actress added:

From the moment you blinked your way into this world, I knew you. I will always see the beautiful child in those grown-up eyes.

Levi Hank left for college: He is all grown up

In March 2024, Sara narrated the emotional moment Levi left for college during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She said:

I was in the car, weeping to an old mix I had made for him to fall asleep to as a baby. While I was excited about this new phase of his life, I could not believe he was all grown up now.

However, Sara hilariously shared how her son ruined his “dramatic goodbye”, saying:

He came up to us after we had moved him in and said he had forgotten a few things back at home. I assumed he would come collect them later, so I went to run a few errands. Surprisingly, he was home when I got back.

Insights into Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler’s parents

Levi’s parents, Sara Gilbert and Ali Adler, are openly lesbian. The latter took up the gestation duties via an artificial insemination procedure. Sara gained notoriety for playing Darlene Conner in Roseanne and its sequel, The Conners.

She also had a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory. On the other hand, Ali is the co-creator of Supergirl and The New Normal. She is also known for her work on Family Guy.

Levi has two younger half-siblings: a sister and a brother

Hank’s sister, Sawyer, was born to Sara in August 2007 while she was still in a relationship with Ali. In 2025, the actress commemorated her 18th birthday on Instagram via a post that read:

My little girl has the perfect curls, is kind, and has emotional depth. You are the gift of a lifetime.

Gilbert gave birth to a son, Emilio, in February 2015. At the time, she was married to songwriter Linda Perry. They officially separated in August 2019.

Motherhood inspired Levi’s mom, Sara, to create a talk show

After Sara gave birth to Sawyer, she felt overwhelmed by the responsibilities of motherhood. So, she decided to join a mother’s group, and that is when she came up with the idea to create The Talk show. She told St. Louis Post-Dispatch, per Closer Weekly:

The idea to develop a mother-centric talk show was like a light bulb. I thought, “What if there was a show where a bunch of women sat together and talked about the world through that perspective?”

Gilbert was a co-host on the show for nine years. During a 2019 episode of the show, she announced her departure, partially because she felt she was missing some of her kids’ milestones. Sara said, per Entertainment Weekly:

My life is slightly out of balance. My youngest child is four years old, and I still have not had time to create his baby book.

FAQs

In 2018, Levi Hank’s mother, Sara Gilbert, portrayed Cheryl in Living Biblically. Below are some frequently asked questions about the mother and son:

Who is Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler’s father?

Celebrity son Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler does not have a father. He was born to a same-sex couple, Ali Adler and Sara Gilbert.

How old is Sara Gilbert?

Sara (50 as of January 2026) was born on 29 January 1975 in Santa Monica, California, USA. Her parents are Harold Abeles and Barbara Cowan. She has two older half-siblings and two older adopted siblings.

Who is Sara Gilbert’s partner?

Actress Sara Gilbert is presumably single. However, her dating history includes Johnny Galecki, Ali Adler and Linda Perry.

How rich is Sara Gilbert?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sara has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Her salary per episode on The Conners was reportedly $400,000. Gilbert’s fortune is primarily attributed to her successful acting career.

Wrapping up

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler is best known as Sara Gilbert’s firstborn son. His birth mother, Allison Adler, was in a relationship with the Roseanne alum from 2001 to 2011. The couple is reportedly involved in an amicable co-parenting situation.

