Is Natalie Reynolds related to Ryan Reynolds or just shares his famous last name?
Is Natalie Reynolds related to Ryan Reynolds or just shares his famous last name?

Natalie Reynolds has sparked curiosity online after posting a series of viral TikTok skits pretending to be the daughter of Ryan Reynolds. Her playful videos, combined with a shared last name, have left many wondering about a possible family link. Is Natalie Reynolds related to Ryan Reynolds?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Natalie Reynolds is not related to Ryan Reynolds despite sharing his last name.
  • Ryan Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively, and they have four children, including James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.
  • Natalie, with 3.5 million TikTok followers, posted her first viral ‘I’m his daughter’ joke in early 2025.

Profile summary

Full name

Natalie Reynolds

Date of birth

January 17, 2003

Age

22 years old (as of 2025)

Place of birth

United States of America

Current residence

Los Angeles, USA

Nationality

American

Relationship status

Dating

Boyfriend

Zachary Huelsman

Profession

Social media personality

Social media

TikTok

Is Natalie Reynolds related to Ryan Reynolds?

Despite making several videos claiming to be Ryan Reynolds’ daughter, Natalie Reynolds is not related to the actor. They only share a last name, and her posts were intended purely as jokes, with no real family connection.

The Canadian film star is married to actress Blake Lively, and they have four children: James (born 2014), Inez (born 2016), Betty (born 2019), and son Olin (born 2023). In a July 2024 interview with E! News, Reynolds joked that he and Lively may not be finished growing their family, saying:

The more the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!
Facts about Natalie Reynolds
Who are Natalie Reynolds' parents?

No information is publicly available about Natalie Reynolds’ parents. The social media sensation has kept all details about her family private, which has fuelled curiosity about her viral posts claiming ties with Ryan Reynolds.

Natalie Reynolds made her first ‘daughter’ joke in early 2025

The TikTok star began her claims in February 2025 when she shared a clip pretending to call the 6 Underground actor. She joked that he usually answered at the ‘last minute’, but the video ended abruptly as she feigned picking up the call.

The following month, she posted a now‑deleted lip‑sync video in which she joked about secretly being his daughter while joking about being afraid of sudden fame.

On June 15, 2025, for Father’s Day, Natalie filmed herself arriving at a restaurant to meet Ryan. She showed viewers a text exchange claiming he was just five minutes away, but later added before urging followers to stay tuned for an update:

Guys, my dad just texted me. He has to reschedule. He’s stuck in a meeting.
She dressed up as Deadpool during Halloween in 2025

In another attempt to play on being Ryan Reynolds’ daughter, Natalie dressed as the actor’s Marvel superhero Deadpool for the Halloween holiday in October 2025.

The cosplay lip‑sync video, which featured her dancing while jokingly referring to him as “dad,” received over 2.1 million views on TikTok.

Natalie Reynolds is famous for her viral TikTok skits

The social media star rose to fame on TikTok in 2022 with dance and lip-sync videos, and quickly amassed 3.5 million followers. She later shifted to prank skits, relationship comedy, and flirty content with her boyfriend, Zack. Some of her videos sparked backlash.

In May 2025, she posted a video offering a homeless woman $20 to jump into a lake. The incident nearly caused the woman to drown and sparked outrage online, leading to her account being banned.

The following month, Natalie reportedly appeared outside TikTok’s Los Angeles headquarters, demanding that her account be reinstated.

Who is Natalie Reynolds' boyfriend?

The TikTok girl is reportedly dating a fellow content creator, Zachary Huelsman. The couple gained popularity through their joint channel, Zack and Natalie, where they post relationship challenges, pranks, and viral skits.

Their YouTube channel surpassed five million subscribers before launching their own separate TikTok accounts.

Frequently asked questions

  • Does Ryan Reynolds have a daughter named Natalie? The Deadpool actor does not have a daughter named Natalie.
  • Who was Ryan Reynolds’ first wife? The actor was first married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.
  • Is Natalie Reynolds Ryan Reynolds’ daughter? The TikTok star is not the actor’s daughter despite viral clip claims.
  • What are Ryan Reynolds’ daughters’ names? He has three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds.

Conclusion

Is Natalie Reynolds related to Ryan Reynolds? Despite sharing the same last name, Natalie has no familial connection to the actor. Her viral videos claiming to be his daughter were simply playful jokes made for entertainment and attention.

