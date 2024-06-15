Is Randy Jackson related to Michael Jackson? Facts you should know

Michael Jackson was an American singer-songwriter best known as the King of Pop. The star was the eighth child of the Jackson family. However, because there are two icons in the entertainment industry named Randy, many are confused about who Michael’s biological brother was. This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Is Randy Jackson related to Michael Jackson?’’

Michael at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in 2005 (L). Randy Jackson posing for a photo in 2019 (R). Photo: Carlo Allegri via Getty Images, @randyjackson8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Randall Darius Jackson, a record executive, and Steven Randall Jackson, a musician, go by Randy Jackson. Over the years, the similarity in their names has constantly stirred confusion. But who among the two is an actual Jackson family member? Here is a breakdown of who both personalities are and exciting details about Michael Jackson’s younger brother.

Randy Jackson’s profile summary

Full name Steven Randall Jackson Famous as Randy Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 29 October 1961 Age 62 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Gary, Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Eliza Shaffy Children 3 Parents Joe and Katherine Jackson Profession Singer-songwriter, dancer Famous as Michael Joseph Jackson’s biological brother Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Is Randy Jackson related to Michael Jackson?

Steven Randall Jackson, popularly known as Randy Jackson, is the biological sibling of the late Billie Jean hitmaker.

Randy Jackson during the 2017 Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party at Lure in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo: Greg Doherty

He is the youngest of Jackson's brothers and the ninth family member. Just like Michael, Randall is a singer-songwriter, dancer, and former family band member. At 16, he co-wrote the single Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground) with Joseph.

According to SCMP, Steven created his band in the 1980s, Randy and the Gypsys. The band released one studio album before breaking up. Currently, he serves as a co-partner of the record label Rhythm Nation Records.

How old is Steven Randall?

The celebrity brother (aged 62 as of 2024) was born on 29 October 1961 at St. Mary’s Mercy Hospital in Gary, Indiana, USA. His mother, Katherine, was an author, while his dad, Joe (1928-2018), was a talent manager.

Is Steven Randall married?

Steven met Alejandra Oaziaza in 1986. They dated for several years and have two kids: Genevieve ( born in 1989) and Steven Randall Jr. (born in 1992).

Per Smooth Radio, Oaziaza would go on to marry and divorce Randall’s brother, Jermaine. Steven exchanged nuptials with Eliza Shaffy in 1989 but divorced in 1992. They share a daughter, Stevanna (born in 1990).

Michael Jackson during a 1996 press conference (L). Randy at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival (R). Photo: Phil Dent via Getty Images, @randyjackson8 on Instagram (modified by author)

What happened to Randy Jackson, Michael's brother?

As documented by Hollywood Life, Randall was involved in a tragic car accident on 3 March 1980. He crushed both his feet and legs in the crash. However, the singer miraculously recovered and appeared on the cover of the weekly magazine Jet.

Is Randy Jackson from American Idol related to Michael Jackson?

American record executive, TV presenter and musician Randall Darius is unrelated to the King of Pop. It is a coincidence that he shares names with the star’s brother.

Darius is widely recognized as the longest-serving judge on American Idol and the executive producer for MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew.

The star made his career debut playing guitar for various performers. He later moved on to work in the A&R department at MCA Records and Columbia Records. During a July 2009 interview, the record executive shared his views on the late Joseph’s talent, saying:

He was a complete triple threat: He could sing and dance and always pulled off an electric performance. Every time he hit the stage, no matter what type of song or dance he was doing, all eyes were on him. He was a sheer natural. Nobody comes close to what Michael did because he was original. I love and applaud him. He gave the Black community hope that they could achieve just about anything.

Randy Jackson during the 2017 SESAC Latina Music Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel. Photo: Lucianna Faraone Coccia

Randall Darius’ age

Darius (aged 67 as of 2024) was born on 23 June 1956 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. His mother, Julia, was a homemaker, while his father, Herman, was a plant foreman. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music from Southern University in 1979.

How much is Randall Darius’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Darius has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious 41-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

FAQs

Fans of the late pop singer, Michael, are always curious about his family. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the star’s younger brother, Randy;

How are Randy and Michael Jackson related?

Steven and Michael are biological brothers. They were born and raised by the same parents, Joe and Katherine.

Who is the oldest, Michael Jackson or Randy Jackson?

Michael (born on 29 August 1958) was three years older than Steven. The latter got his music inspiration from his older brother.

Singer Michael Jackson during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court. Photo: Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Who are the nine Jackson siblings?

The Jackson musical family consists of nine siblings: Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Michael, Randall, and Janet. Marlon’s twin, Brandon, died shortly after birth.

What happened to Michael Jackson?

The Thriller star died on 25 June 2009 due to a cardiac arrest caused by an excess intake of benzodiazepine and propofol. He was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Is Randy Jackson related to Michael Jackson? Michael Jackson's younger brother, Randy, is often mistaken for record executive Randall Darius due to their name similarities. Despite his late brother’s prominence, Steven prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes.

