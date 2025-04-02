A Chinese and Zulu couple set the internet ablaze when they partook in a popular Chinese rap trend

The pair have a large following on TikTok, where their traditional wedding received tons of views because of the mix of cultures

People worldwide gave the two resounding praise and commented on how great they looked in the clip

A Chinese and Zulu couple wowed South Africans and the world with their take on a Chinese rap challenge. Images: nazsabeloforever

Source: TikTok

People around the world were left entertained after a Chinese and Zulu couple partook in a popular Chinese rap challenge that had folks mesmerised by the pair's chemistry. The two have gained a massive following on TikTok ever since getting married, with folks in South Africa and abroad loving their content.

Two worlds collide

The two go by the name nazsabeloforever on TikTok and share a channel together documenting what they get up to. The song the two had in the clip they shared is a Chinese rap song that has gone viral in recent weeks. When clicking on the sound, scores of Chinese people online have videos with the song as a soundtrack.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A match made in heaven

The TikTokker's content is popular on the platform. Their views average in the hundreds and thousands for most of the videos they share. Their lobola videos are the most viewed on the channel with both of them clocking in over three million views. The Chinese dude followed the customs quite well throughout each clip.

The Chinese gent has paid lobola for his wife, paving the way to marriage. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Other videos on the channel show the pair having fun adventures together. One clip shows the lady and her man taking their first trip together to Hong Kong, and another shows them walking in some city streets.

South Africans and the rest of the world love how cute the couple are.

Read the comments below:

OrtegaJasmine024 said:

'The way she looked at us in the end though like “yup that boy is mine😏”'

Ms. Fifty Plus mentioned:

"He said, 'Met a pretty girl, she was fly, she was my type. I'm gonna do everything to keep her happy, keep it straight, keep it right. Hold her close, love her long, keep it solid cause we tight.'"

Thembi❤️ commented:

"I watch Chinese movies as if I will wake up married to a CEO of the Gu Family🙈"

Ntokozo Joy posted:

"Did not hear a word but yes... We all agree y'all look so good together ❤️"

Ethan shared:

"I have never heard a Chinese rap before, please produce a track for us😉"

amity said:

"All I heard was sushi don't lie, cheap bag, mjolo and no tie 😭"

Hood Tutor mentioned:

"Well okay... The way he looked at her and pulled her close was 🔥"

More relationship stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a woman had a break-up so intense that she was placed in a wheelchair and looked utterly defeated and depressed about the situation.

previously reported that a woman had a break-up so intense that she was placed in a wheelchair and looked utterly defeated and depressed about the situation. In a clip she shared online, Rachel Kolisi described how she was processing her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

A French man and a Tswana woman partook in a traditional Tswana wedding and folks across the internet loved it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News