A TikToker shared a devastating video of herself lying in a wheelchair, looking utterly defeated and depressed after discovering her partner had gotten married to someone else

The content creator @molokob22 posted the heartbreaking clip with the simple caption that left many reeling

South Africans reacted to the video with a mix of sympathy and shocking revelations of their own similar experiences with unfaithful partners

A woman shared a clip showing her state after she found out that her boyfriend had married someone else. Images: @molokob22

A woman has captured the crushing emotional and physical toll of relationship betrayal in a heartbreaking video. The content creator @molokob22 posted the clip of herself lying awkwardly on a wheelchair, appearing visibly depressed and lost in her thoughts after discovering her partner had married someone else.

In the video, the woman can be seen in what appears to be an uncomfortable position, but she seems unaware of how she's positioned as she tries to take in the sad news. Her body language shows a lack of strength, defeat and sadness as she processes the betrayal of her partner's marriage to another woman.

The impact of relationship betrayal

Being betrayed in a relationship, especially through cheating or finding out a partner is committed to someone else, can have a serious effect on mental health. It can lead to symptoms of depression, such as feeling sad, worthless, or guilty, having low self-esteem, feeling tired all the time, struggling to focus, and losing interest in things that used to bring joy.

Experts say cheating can be emotionally painful, and research shows that finding out a partner has been unfaithful can increase the chances of experiencing depression. It can also affect a person physically, as seen in the content creator’s slouched posture and lack of concern for their comfort.

Recovering from this kind of emotional pain usually takes time, along with professional help and self-care. Mental health experts suggest speaking to a therapist who can help process emotions and find ways to cope.

A woman's clip showing the effects of being cheated on left many relating. Images: @molokob22

Social media reactions

@Hunadi shared:

"My brother is marrying the girl we never met at home, we don't know how to tell the one we all know😭"

@Vuyiswa revealed:

"Nna, I found out at a wedding I was attending that he was the groom😭😭"

@janiceknights sympathised:

"Yoh Jesu 😭😭😭"

@Tumza joked:

"We are winning gents 😂😂😂"

@me confessed:

"He texted me, telling me that he's getting married this Good Friday but insists it doesn't mean we're separating. This is because he still loves me and doesn't want me to move on😂"

@Beutyful Shudu Mukun asked:

"Yoh! Sorry sister🤣😂😂How are you feeling now?"

