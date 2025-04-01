Mzansi Gushes Over Xhosa Lady's Beautiful Relationship With Korean Husband

A South African lady is living every girl’s Korean dream as she has married a man who truly loves her

One Xhosa lady found love on the other side of the world and was swept off her feet by a sweet and handsome Korean guy.

SA gushed over a Xhosa lady showing off her beautiful relationship with her Korean man. Image: @lithameyilechoi

The beautiful pair got married and created their own beautiful little life abroad that they share on social media.

Lady marries Korean man

A South African woman, Litha Meyile Choi, showed off her beautiful relationship with a Korean man and melted many hearts. The Xhosa lady proved to be living every girl’s Korean dream life when she revealed her sweet relationship to the online community.

The Chois' love story resembles the romantic K-dramas that every hopeless romantic binge-watches religiously. In a recent clip, the pair were draped in traditional Korean clothes and took a couple of snaps.

During their photoshoot, Mrs Choi recorded a video that would go viral and sum up their love story. The Xhosa woman’s husband gazed at her as though he saw her for the first time.

His look not only melted Mzansi people’s hearts but also his wife's, who captioned her post:

“The way he looks at me. The way I love him, I’d give him all my organs.”

The pair are constantly learning about each other’s cultures as the Xhosa lady is living in Korea and also teaching her husband about her heritage that she shares on her TikTok page. Their willingness to learn more about each other pleases many romance lovers.

Mzansi gush over beautiful relationship

Social media users loved the beautiful lovebirds and shared their sweet messages in the comments section:

A cute couple melted hearts on social media. Image: @lithameyilechoi

@Barbie_lacee🍂 reminded the hun:

“Just casually living every girl's Korean dream.”

@😍😇Tashlyn🌸🌷gushed over the lovely couple:

“Oh, it’s the way he looks at you, Makoti.”

@Sanda_Sandals🌸 melted because of the sweet moment between the lovers:

“The way he just kept on smiling.”

@nasleyforever wrote in the comments:

“Real lovers finding each other this year!”

@Mamugobs Umkabhuti commented on the lovely relationship:

“Wow, you are so beautiful.”

@Boikgantsho-Pleasure ♥️ announced her relationship expectations after seeing the beautiful couple:

“If he doesn’t look at me like this, then I don’t want him.”

@Chevonne Josephs told lovely the pair:

“You’re such a beautiful couple.”

