Multitalented media personality, Boity Thulo shared a few sizzling photos from her vacation in Dubai

Boity showed off her body in white and red swim suits that put her goods on display and left little to the imagination

Netizens gushed over the rapper with many praising her gorgeous bod and applauding her for living her best life in Dubai

Boity Thulo showed off her gorgeous body during her Dubai vacation. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Boity is proving why she is one of Mzansi’s glamorous stars. The media personality has set social media ablaze with her breathtaking photos from her Dubai vacation, and fans can’t get enough.

Boity serves body in Dubai

The Wuz Dat rapper has been giving her fans a front-row seat to her luxurious Dubai vacation with sizzling content.

Earlier in March, Boity revealed that she had checked in at the luxurious Cloud 22, an exclusive rooftop venue at the iconic Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Boity has not been staying in but has been enjoying the best of what Dubai has to offer. Rocking her signature short hair, the rapper turned heads in a sleek white two-piece swimsuit at Nobu by the Beach. She also accesorised the swimsuit with some jewellery. The rapper soaked in the sun and took a walk on the beach.

Boity didn’t only stay on land. Recently, she also took to the water and enjoyed some was jet-skiing and a yacht excursion with the iconic Burj Al Arab as her backdrop.

Fans react to Boity's photos

Taking to the comments on her pictures at Nobu by the Beach, netizens were full of praise for Boity. Here are some of the comments:

modiehithulo said:

“You deserve the best out of this life ngwanake 🙌💕🤩❤️❤️❤️”

gloriashabalala gushed:

“I love you girl ❤️ You are my inspiration. I look up to you and we the same age 😍 keep up the good work.”

bhekim.zondi remarked:

“Soft life is your style. I like I like. I respect you my everyday crush 😍”

elvismurray queried:

“Is this a paid partnership or she just had mill saved up for a vacay?”

tinahhturnerr commented:

“Luxury looks good on you😍😍😍”

jacques_zwane said:

"Epic Human Creation merged with Epic Architecture ❤️❤️❤️"

denisemkhize responded:

"🔥🔥. I love the fact that you are not in a hurry to return home 😁…..this content is 🔥🥰. O montle marn😎"

Boity Thulo stuns during Dubai vacation. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Boity and Bonang hang out together

Meanwhile, Boity Thulo and Bonang Matheba previously had fans gushing over them after the rapper shared a picture of them.

Boity Thulo looked stunning, draped in Gucci attire alongside Bonang; she posted pictures on her X account.

Shortly after Thulo posted the pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages.

Boity stuns at Paris Fashion Week with Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boity Thulo attended Paris Fashion Week wearing Laduma Ngxokolo’s creations. She was joined by Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy.

Mzansi showed love to the stars in the comments after Maglera Doe Boy shared photos of the event on his socials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News