Boity Thulo's recent photograph attracted more criticism than the song she was promoting from her joint album with Roiii

The media darling's look was fresh and stylish, but some social media users went in on her, missing the beauty and creativity of the photo shoot

The opinions were divided; some felt she was losing her essence of youth, while others loved the photo

Boity Thulo posted images to hype up her song "More Than That," which is part of her collab hip-hop album with Roiii. The talented artist received mixed feedback, with a few criticising her style. In the picture, Boity is wearing a mini denim skirt, a black crop top, and Timberland boots. The talented Mishaal Gangaram captured these stunning shots.

Boity Thulo received backlash over her latest picture, with many questioning her stylist's talent. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

South African blogger Musa Khawula shared the same pic on his Twitter (X) page, and the cringe comments started pouring in.

Tweeps stinging comments

The comments were a mix between negative and positive. Some people liked the picture, especially the styling, as it reminded them of actress and musician Pam Andrews's funky style. But others were harsh, suggesting that Boity isn't as great as she used to be.

@StraightUpGal wrote:

"It's giving Pam, Coca-Cola Popstars 2003. The stylist hates her."

@CastleLarger commented:

"Looking like she is from the Cape flats, the obsession with being yellow is real among our well-known socialites,"

@Hozeh5 added:

"She is looking fresh and young."

@LeoL66008 wrote:

"I like it. It's giving Pamela Andrews."

@DarkHunour commented:

"Photoshop on steroids."

@Praise99993 wrote:

"Your belly button doesn’t look natural."

Boity is getting those coins

Boity Thulo is one hard working hun in the music business. If she's not dropping fire freestyles, then she's working her magic on her new album. The Extra Mile hip-hop album is a collaborative project by Boity Thulo and Roiii.

Released in November, it garnered mostly positive reviews, with many calling it a game-changer. The album features nine tracks, including hits like Lastag, Bout Luv, and the widely popular Oh My (OMG).

Briefly News