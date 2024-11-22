Vusi Nova's outfit for the exclusive Loreal Paris dinner party sparked some negative remarks

Acclaimed South African fashion designer David Tlale dressed the Thandiwe hitmaker

Tweeps were lethal with their comments, with some criticising the designer while others unashamedly questioned whether Vusi's gay or not

South African artist Vusi Nova was among the many stars at the L'Oreal Paris dinner party. He rocked a bold outfit created by the renowned designer David Tlale, known for his edgy, avant-garde style. Judging by everyone's outfits, it was clear that the fashion game was on point.

Vusi Nova's bold and unique outfit received negative attention on social media. image: @vusinova, davidtlale

South African blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Vusi heading to the event.

Tweeps didn't mince their words

The comments started rolling in, and they were not good. People were tearing apart David Tlale's design abilities, claiming he was not talented at this. Some were curious about why Vusi painted his nails, while others wanted to know when he was coming out of the closet.

@SlaizaT wrote:

"Can we be honest?"

KenGlobally commented:

"This is horrendous to look at. David Tlale really lost his touch (he’s never been a great designer anyway)."

@GcinaMthem1977 added:

"What exactly inspired David? Hhayi bo, that’s a SCAM right there."

@RealKingDennyX wrote:

"One day people will come out, and we won't be shocked, coz it's giving.'

@MzilaNontobeko stated:

"Yeah, Markhams has better clothing."

@DenickJ commented:

"He needs to get a stylist, hey, because he always looks a mess."

@EcksMavesta wrote:

"I thought it's a costume, ya Star Wars. I don't know fashion, but this is not beautiful."

What you need to know about Vusi Nova

Vusi Nova is an Afro-Soul musician from South Africa. His glittering career began after he moved to Johannesburg to build his music career. After signing on for Muthaland Entertainment under the mentorship of Lance Stehr, he released the first track, "I’d rather go blind." Since then, his star has been on the rise, as evidenced by a number of nominations and awards. His star continues to shine, even after he left Muthaland Entertainment to launch his record label, Nova Sounds.

