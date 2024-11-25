“Sounds Fluent”: SA Loves Jesse Kriel Even More After Springbok Speaks Xhosa

Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel spoke in isiXhosa when assistant coach Mzwandile Stick interviewed him

Jesse Kriel surprised many when he spoke in isiXhosa. Images: Paul Harding, David Rogers

Being multilingual is always beneficial and admired, as it bridges cultures and fosters connections, especially in a Rainbow Nation like South Africa.

Springbok star Jesse Kriel exemplified this beautifully when he spoke in isiXhosa, earning even more love and respect from fans.

Jesse Kriel speaks isiXhosa

The TikTok account for the sports broadcaster SuperSport (@supersportofficial) uploaded a video of the Springboks' assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick, interviewing Jesse following their victory at the Autumn Nations Series.

Mzwandile spoke in isiXhosa when he asked Jesse how he felt when the Boks won 11 out of 13 games. The utility back replied in the same language:

"Ndicel' i13 out of 13."

He then added in English:

"I think we dropped the ball there. We're very disappointed. I think it's small margins.

"Next season, we want to push and go even better and become better as a team."

After the assistant coach thanked him and told him to enjoy the celebrations, Jesse responded in isiZulu:

"Ngiyabonga, Mqeqeshi (Thank you, Coach)."

Mzansi loves multilingual Jesse Kriel

Hundreds of rugby fans and social media users went to the comment section to express their pride in the Springbok star communicating in isiXhosa in the viral video.

A proud @itsmylife_renchia stated:

"This is what Mandela fought for."

@flowerpowerwaxing said to the public:

"As if I could not love him more, he does this."

@user8061086162867 wrote in the comments:

"This must be the best-kept secret. He sounds fluent, too."

@pk_thanda applauded the rugby player and said:

"Jesse Kriel needs no translation."

@nkala869 added to the comment section:

"Wow, Springboks, you keep on surprising and inspiring us. As South Africans, we are so proud of this. Go Bokke, go."

@daddychadie, who appreciated the video, wrote:

"Wow, mad respect. I need to learn more."

@carlos_ndie_matu told the online community:

"Rugby is probably the most diverse sport in South Africa. National pride means a lot to them."

