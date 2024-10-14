Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showed off his muscular legs and jokingly called out Jesse Kriel about his

While teasing his teammate, Siya proudly wore the Springbok Women shorts that showed his "pumpkin"

Social media users in the post's comment section could not help but laugh at what Siya had to say

Siya Kolisi playfully called out Jesse Kriel about his legs. Images: @siyakolisi, @jessekriel15

If there's one thing about Siya Kolisi, he's a jokester who loves messing with his teammates. While showing off his legs, Siya playfully called out Jesse Kriel about his leg game, teasing him in true Kolisi style.

Thighs of Springbok steel

In a short TikTok video posted by the SuperSport account (@supersportofficial), Siya stands on a field and shows off his muscular legs while rocking Springbok Women shorts.

While holding a rugby ball, he says in the recent clip:

"Look at the pumpkin. You see, it [the shorts] shows off my legs. Everybody thought I had small legs. You thought Jesse's the one. Jesse, look here. Thank you."

Watch the comical video below:

Siya Kolisi calling out Jesse Kriel has SA laughing

A few social media users took to the comments to express laughter at what Siya had to say about one of his teammates.

@tshibe7 found the clip humorous and wrote:

"I'm sorry, my captain. Jesse is the one."

A smiling @ryan23308 said to the sports star:

"Captain, my captain. Let’s give this one to Jesse. He is the blueprint."

@sphe39 laughed and said to app users:

"Jesse will have to help Siya on that one."

Looking at the shorts Siya wore in the video, @zhayreeqvanrooyen commented with a laugh:

"Jesse would never fit in that."

@smitty_1911 shared their thoughts with the online community:

"Jesse has the best legs in the squad."

@sherine.g7 wanted to see the leg comparisons and wrote:

"We need to see Jesse's leg to see if its true, though."

@hlathihlathi jokingly said to Siya:

"Pick another one Siya, not Jesse. Muscle made that one."

Shirtless Siya Kolisi crashes interview

