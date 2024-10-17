A TikTok video showing a busy kasi shoe cleaning company in Pretoria left Mzansi super impressed

The clip shows customers lining up to drop off their sneakers for a wash, proving the unique business is a hit in the township

South Africans congratulated the team on their success and for saving people the hassle of cleaning their own shoes

A booming shoe cleaning business wowed Mzansi. Image: @kickncleansa

Source: TikTok

Yes, we love seeing businesses boosting township economies! An innovative business called Kicknclean Sneaker Laundry in Mamelodi, Pretoria is doing just that, and a video is showing off how it’s thriving.

Thriving kasi business shown on TikTok

The clip shared by @kickncleansa displays the bustling scene at the sneaker laundry as customers bring in their kicks for a proper wash.

You can see customers rolling in with sneakers and all kinds of shoes. Let’s face it, no one wants to scrub their own shoes anymore! This innovative business offers a solution to that problem.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows kasi business love

Mzansi people flooded the video with praise and excitement. Others were quick to congratulate the team for coming up with a brilliant idea that’s not only practical but also supports the community.

See some comments below:

@Keneo_style said:

"Bro, what's the name of that machine that you use to wash as a drill, and where can I find it? 🙏"

@suejo posted:

"This is a very good business. Well done."

@user9119446598821 shared:

"Very impressive. Had my Air Force washed and it was amazing."

@shazzikalala stated:

"You are the best guys."

@Qmberries commented:

"Love your work and keep up and grow. God bless your business."

@MichaelMokoena wrote:

"I like your business idea.💡 Well done guys."

@user178824266083 mentioned:

"Be blessed! Hustlers never sleep with an empty stomach. 🔥🔥"

@elikubeka added:

"Big ups majita. 🥰🥰🥰"

Housekeeper shares hack to clean white sneakers

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman went on TikTok to share some secrets about the hospitality industry.

The housekeeper told her 675,000 followers how they should wash their white sneakers, and the video blew up. She is seen in the video uploaded on her TikTok page explaining what people should add to their water before washing their white shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News