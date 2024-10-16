“Umsangano Lona”: Mzansi Furious Over Friends’ Careless Display of Cash Stash in Video
- A group of friends decided to show off their money while having a braai, with Mzansi people on TikTok
- The footage of the splashy display rubbed thousands of people the wrong way on the social media platform
- Some viewers complained about how riches and blessings always seem to locate the wrong people
It’s one thing to have a braai, but when you add randelas to the grill, things get interesting!
Cash display on TikTok
A group of friends showed off their stacks of cash in the most unusual way. They placed the money directly on top of the meat sizzling away on the braai stand.
The TikTok clip, shared by @nyosiemagolwane got 227k views and hundreds of comments. The guys were obviously thrilled to have all that cash and got a little carried away showing off their excitement.
Potential germs on money
They paid no mind to the germs that might be lingering on the cash after travelling through who knows how many hands.
Watch the video below:
Many TikTokers were left scratching their heads, wondering what possessed them to pull such a move.
Some netizens pointed out that it’s illegal to destroy currency, and warned the group that their flashy stunt could land them in trouble.
See some comments below:
@khali said:
"School is very important."
@WonderXaba wrote:
"Umsangano lona eniwenzayo."
@user196027409394 mentioned:
"Money is very filthy! No no no phezu kwenyama."
@matthwesmakua commented:
"I've never seen Patrice Motsepe doing this."
@MotlatsiSibane stated:
"God try me out hle! I won't do this, I promise.🤞🏾"
@Paballo typed:
"That's how stolen money is treated. Respect money wena."
@NtateMofokeng asked:
"Why did you do this brother?"
@sbmdlalose added:
"Eish, my brother! That can lend you in big trouble. Those bills don't belong to you but to the government."
Woman spends over R60 000 in 6 months
In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to share screenshots from her banking app showing money she has spent as a 'broke girl' in the past few months.
Sana, if this good sis considers herself broke, then we can only wonder what kinda money she has in her account when she isn't.
Source: Briefly News
