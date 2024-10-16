A group of friends decided to show off their money while having a braai, with Mzansi people on TikTok

The footage of the splashy display rubbed thousands of people the wrong way on the social media platform

Some viewers complained about how riches and blessings always seem to locate the wrong people

Friends pulled a money stunt at a braai. Image: @nyosiemagolwane

It’s one thing to have a braai, but when you add randelas to the grill, things get interesting!

Cash display on TikTok

A group of friends showed off their stacks of cash in the most unusual way. They placed the money directly on top of the meat sizzling away on the braai stand.

The TikTok clip, shared by @nyosiemagolwane got 227k views and hundreds of comments. The guys were obviously thrilled to have all that cash and got a little carried away showing off their excitement.

Potential germs on money

They paid no mind to the germs that might be lingering on the cash after travelling through who knows how many hands.

Watch the video below:

Many TikTokers were left scratching their heads, wondering what possessed them to pull such a move.

Some netizens pointed out that it’s illegal to destroy currency, and warned the group that their flashy stunt could .

See some comments below:

@khali said:

"School is very important."

@WonderXaba wrote:

"Umsangano lona eniwenzayo."

@user196027409394 mentioned:

"Money is very filthy! No no no phezu kwenyama."

@matthwesmakua commented:

"I've never seen Patrice Motsepe doing this."

@MotlatsiSibane stated:

"God try me out hle! I won't do this, I promise.🤞🏾"

@Paballo typed:

"That's how stolen money is treated. Respect money wena."

@NtateMofokeng asked:

"Why did you do this brother?"

@sbmdlalose added:

"Eish, my brother! That can lend you in big trouble. Those bills don't belong to you but to the government."

Source: Briefly News