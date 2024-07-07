Eleven Ugandan nationals caught with R3 million worth of counterfeit money are expected to appear at the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court

The SAPS arrested the group on 4 July 2024 after police searched their bags and discovered counterfeit money

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Eleven Ugandan nationals caught with R3 million worth of counterfeit money were expected to appear at the Ermelo Magistrate Court. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eleven Ugandan nationals caught with R3 million worth of counterfeit money are expected to appear at the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on 8 July 2024.

Ugandan nationals charged

The group, aged between 25 and 45, was charged with possession of counterfeit money and contravening the Immigration Act, as some of the men did not have valid permits to be in the country.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said officers arrested the men on 4 July 2024 after they noticed suspicious behaviour:

“Members were performing their normal duties when they noticed suspicious people carrying five bags. As a result, members stopped these individuals then conducted a search. It was during this period when they discovered the fake money.”

Mdhluli added the police were working with Home Affairs officials to determine the suspects’ status in the country.

Mzansi weighs in

Many netizens were angered by the blatant criminality and called for the deportation of transgressors.

@mzerakabalo said:

“Kanti is our country so lenient?”

@LouisChanguion added:

“Minister Leon Schreiber, please take note. You will have to take a strong approach to control illegal immigrants and assure the deportation of those apprehended. The word asylum seekers is used too easily.”

@MLANDO60870174 pointed out:

“Foreigners are doing things that they can't do in their countries.”

@VanSiestog stated:

“Ermelo is the crime scene ladies and gentlemen. Please intensify and also go after stores that are selling counterfeit clothes as well.”

@mpiyakhe8 commented:

“This is the kind of madness that this country is expected to accept in the name of a fake brotherhood that does not have our interest at heart. For too long we have allowed our country to be a playground.”

Source: Briefly News