A truck driver was found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act for smuggling 18 Ethiopians

The man's sentence was handed down to him at the Mmabatho Regional Court in the North West and he was fined R18 000 for each count

South Africans are dissatisfied with the sentence and feel like it's too lenient

Mzansi is mad that a truck driver who smuggled 18 Ethiopians was only fined. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Casper1774Studio

Source: Getty Images

A driver was fined R18 000 after he was caught smuggling 18 Ethiopians into the country. The man was found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act in the Mmabatho Regional Court in the North West and was given a fine instead of a prison sentence.

Man fined for smuggling 18 Ethiopians

SowetanLIVE reported that 39-year-old Benedicto Makawa was arrested at the Kopfontein port of entry in October last year after his truck was intercepted. When the South African Police Service searched his truck, they found 18 undocumented Ethiopian men.

They were concealed in a false compartment under the truck's trailer. He was reportedly transporting them from Zambia to Johannesburg, Gauteng. The Ethiopians were promised jobs or travelling to meet their relatives.

SAPS have been busting smuggling rings

The festive season has seen the South African Police Service hard at work busting illegal immigrants. In a recent case, the SAPS saved over 440 children from the Beitbridge Border. The children were found to be on the way from Zimbabwe to South Africa when they were discovered on 42 buses.

Police also revealed that more focus will be placed on guarding the border during the festive season to curb the influx of illegal immigrants into the country.

Citizens displeased with the sentence

South Africans on Facebook are displeased with the sentence and questioning it.

Michael Bisto Kgasi asked:

“And how much did he charge them to come to South Africa? That R18K is just for a cold drink."

Tlhoaele Lebogang:

“Fine, not arrest?”

Sya Makhnya was not pleased.

Jack Smith claimed:

“Luckily he was paid R5 000 per person.”

Almost 30 Somalis arrested in Limpopo

In a related case, Briefly News reported that Limpopo Police arrested almost 30 Somali nationals who were trying to enter the country.

The cops arrested them in Tzaneen after they found them travelling in a taxi. 23 of them were in the taxi and hauled off to the police station. However, a VW Golf appeared on the scene and helped the driver escape.

