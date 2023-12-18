Another teenager’s body was found in Balfour, Mpumalanga, leaving the nation stunned

The South African Police Service wasted no time in hunting the suspects down, and they were arrested the next day

South Africans were at a loss for words and expressed a desire for the culprits to face the might of the law

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The murder of a 15-year-old hurt South Africans. Images: David Talukdar and Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

A young girl who went missing in Balfour in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, turned up dead after her body was discovered in an unfinished house. The South African Police Service sprang to action, and less than 24 hours later, two teenagers were arrested for the heinous crime. South Africans were horrified by their actions and suggested that they be punished fittingly for their crimes.

15-year-old found dead in Nelspruit

The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga reported that the 15-year-old girl was discovered in an unfinished and dilapidated house. She was found half naked with nothing but plastic around her private parts. Medical personnel found her and declared her dead on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The police sprang to action and mobilised the force to hunt down the suspects. Twenty-four hours after the girl’s body was found, the police arrested another teenager, a 19-year-old. Another suspect, an 18-year-old, was arrested a few hours later. The pair appeared at the Balfour Magistrates Court on Monday, facing charges of murder. The province’s commissioner, Lieutenant General Daphney Manamela, congratulated the police for capturing the suspects and hoped that justice would be served on the young men for the life they took.

Mzansi stunned by the murder

South Africans on Facebook exclaimed that the girl’s death was indeed a horrific crime.

Ndabezitha Sir-George said:

“Government should bring back the death sentence.”

Edwin Meswango was appalled.

“I want to know what the motive behind this is.”

Dale Brice exclaimed:

“Get them off the streets and jail them for life. If they start at this age, there’ll be plenty more if they’re let loose.

Melusi asked:

"Who is to blame? Parents? Government? Life?”

Mahase Rethabile answered:

“No one but them. Why look for someone to blame when they knew what they were doing?”

16-year-old found dead in Free State

Recently, Briefly News reported that 16-year-old Machaka Radebe was found dead days after she went missing in the Free State.

Radebe’s brother recalled that the two were napping at home when he woke up and realised that she wasn’t there. He tried to call her phone, and a man answered, demanding ransom in exchange for her safety. Two days later, her body was located behind a church, and the country mourned her death.

Source: Briefly News