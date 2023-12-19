A Bergille, KwaZulu-Natal councillor whose wife and children were killed in a blaze was arrested

The incident took place in October, and he was also injured in the fire, and SAPS informed the Democratic Alliance that he was a suspect in the case

South Africans called for him to be locked up and kept in prison for the rest of his life

South Africans were taken aback by a councillor who was arrested for the death of his wife and kids. Images: Sasun Bughdaryan and Marcos Calvo

A KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance councillor was arrested in connection with a blaze that killed his family, and he is expected to appear in court.

The incident happened in October, and while the man himself was also burned in the fire, his arrest sent shockwaves across the province. South Africans pointed out how dangerous politics are.

DA councillor arrested for family's death

According to eNCA, the man's Bergville house allegedly caught fire in October, and it killed his wife and three children. The councillor was severely burned and was taken to hospital. The provincial South African Police Service contacted the DA leadership in KZN and informed them that he had been arrested and is a suspect expected to appear in court.

In a statement the Democratic Alliance sent to Briefly News, the councillor was identified as Michael Buthelezi. Provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the investigation would reveal if the councillor is responsible for the flame, but he assured that the crime was not politically motivated. He also called on those involved to be held accountable.

Netizens taken aback by crime

South Africans commenting on Facebook were shocked by the councillor's involvement.

Niki Noodle said:

“He must face the full might of the law.”

Chantel Russouw was appalled.

“Bring accused of murdering one’s own family is the worst crime a man can commit and has nothing to do with any political affiliation.”

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze remarked:

“We live in a cruel world.”

Noko Ya Mmaseala Gail added:

“Lock the cell and throw away the key. He must rot in jail.”

Mzukulu Ka Nhlapo wrote:

“At least Mkhonto weSizwe is here. 2024 is going to be an interesting year.”

Thuso Thechamp Motaung pointed out:

“Then they act as if the party is perfect. Look now.”

