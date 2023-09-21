A 35-year-old man who was arrested for killing six people has escaped police custody from Sekororo Hospital

Thabo Ali Molobela had fatally shot his family and a couple who tried to help mediate his marital issues

South Africans want the police officers who were guarding the alleged murderer investigated

POLOKWANE - A Limpopo man who was arrested for the murders of six people, including his wife and child, has escaped police custody.

Alleged murderer Thabo Ali Molobela has escaped from police custody after he was arrested for the murder of six people. Images: SAPS & Stock Photo/Getty Images

Man shoots family because of marital problems

Thabo Ali Molobela, aged 35, fatally shot his wife, child, her sister, and the wife's cousin in a motor vehicle on 19 August.

According to IOL, Molobela shot and killed them because of the marital problems he and his wife were having. He also fatally shot a married couple who tried to help him resolve his marital issues.

According to the SAPS website, Molobela shot himself when the police tried to arrest him. He was quickly disarmed and taken to a hospital for medical care.

Man accused of murder escapes police custody

Police say Molobela managed to escape from Sekororo Hospital on 20 September. He was under police guard at the time of the escape.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the circumstances around his escape are being investigated.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered the activation of appropriate resources to hunt down the 35-year-old.

The police have asked the public to be on the lookout for the suspect and report to the police.

Mzansi shocked by brazen escape of alleged murderer

Steven Steven said:

"How on earth did it happen? The policemen who were guarding him must be arrested."

SirBase Madupela Wadi said:

"Under police guard and still, he escaped."

Nkosinathi Dube said:

"He wanted to die by shooting himself, now he's on the run"

Vorsprung Dutch asked

"Shot himself while he was arrested...Kanti hini spani sama poisa [What is the job of the police?]"

Elijah Hlologelo said:

"The name says it all. Hope they'll recapture him before he commits another crime."

Molelekoa J. Mmako said:

"Was he not handcuffed like in the movies, kgane?"

Jacob Phutiane Letsoalo asked:

"How did he escape under police guard?? you guys keep on exposing your incompetency."

