An Evaton couple was discovered shot dead in their shack a few days before their wedding

The distraught family says that the couple was peaceful, saying that the stolen personal belongings and appliances are just a cover-up for a planned murder

A Gauteng police spokesperson says the deaths appear to have been caused by the commission of a robbery and police have no reason to believe otherwise

Mmokgo Ramele and her fiancé were found shot dead in their Evaton shack a few days before their wedding. Images: Stock, GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP

EVATON- An Evaton West couple were shot dead in their shack on Monday, 19 June, and were found on Tuesday morning, 20 June.

Mmokgo Ramele, and her deputy principal fiancé, Tefo Maqabe, were found lying lifelessly in blood by Ramele's grandmother, Dimakatso Tsotetsi.

Mmokgo and her fiancé killed just days before their wedding

Tsotetsi sadly told Daily Sun that the lovers were excitedly preparing for their 1 July wedding, which has now been tragically taken from them.

She says noticed around that her granddaughter's lights were strangely turned on. Upon further investigation, she found a door left ajar and saw the couple lying beside each other.

Tsotetsi initially thought the couple had fainted, but they were unfortunately dead.

Could it have been a crime of passion or a cover-up?

In a report by Drum, Mmokgo's sister, Puleng Mofana, says the couple had been dating on and off for years but were very peaceful. She says her sister was a loving person and that the couple didn't deserve to "die like animals":

“The people who did this wanted them dead because they were both shot in the heads. If they didn’t want them to die, they would’ve shot them anywhere else.

"The person who did this is either known to the couple or was sent by someone to kill them. They wanted them to die immediately, and we want answers."

A few personal items like bank cards and phones were stolen. The spokesperson for Gauteng police Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says the police have opened a double murder and house robbery case:

"At this point, no suspects have been apprehended. We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the nearest police station."

