A Soweto man tragically took the lives of his wife and two children on Thursday night and allegedly attempted to take his own life

One of the children survived the attack and police arrested the man when they responded to a complaint of domestic violence

The man has been taken into custody and was treated at the hospital for his injuries, he has been charged with murder and attempted murder

SOWETO - A Soweto husband allegedly killed his wife and two children on Thursday night using a knife. He then allegedly tried to take his own life by hanging himself.

According to reports, he had also tried to kill a third child in Diepkloof. The 64-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder and attempted murder.

A Soweto husband tragically killed his family on Thursday. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo revealed that the suspect was arrested when the police responded to a domestic violence complaint on Thursday according to News24.

The man is believed to be the husband and father of the children. According to the Daily Sun, he was taken to the hospital following his alleged failed suicide attempt.

