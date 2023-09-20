The victim of a vicious attack in Klerksdorp's health condition has only gone from bad to worse after hospitalisation

A 32-year-old man was the target of an attacker who cornered him in a parking lot and caused severe physical damage

The latest development in the man's case comes after his alleged assailant appeared before a North West court and was released on bail

KLERKSDORP- A man was violently attacked while out and about in Klerksdorp. The crime was caught on camera and will now be evidence after the latest major change in the case.

A Klerksdorp assault victim died after the man accused of the crime was released on an attempted murder charge. Image: Anadolu Agency /Darrin Klimek

Source: Getty Images

The man suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalised. Sadly, health workers' efforts were in vain.

Klerksdorp man assault case escalates

A man was physically attacked while in a parking lot in Klerksdorp. 32-year-old Hilton Pretorius was initially hospitalised, and News24 recently reported that he passed away.

Who attacked and allegedly killed Kerksdorp man?

According to the publication, Wernich Botha, a 33-year-old man, was charged for the initial attack. The police arrested a man with attempted murder, but he got released on R2 000 bail.

The North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, confirmed that the man will now be charged with murder.

