Another Bajaj vehicle has been attacked by alleged taxi patrollers in Randburg, Johannesburg, Gauteng

The three assailants violently destroyed the vehicle, smashing windows, breaking doors and slashing tyres

South Africans are unimpressed and have condemned the taxi industry in the face of the attack

JOHANNESBURG - A video of a Bolt-backed Bajaj vehicle being destroyed by three alleged taxi patrollers is going viral on social media and the public is outraged.

Bajaj destroyed in Randburg, Johannesburg

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, and shows the unidentified men attacking the bright yellow mini vehicle. The men smashed the Bajaj's windows with a rock, broke the car doors and popped its tyres.

After destroying the vehicle, the men jumped into a vehicle distinctively marked with the words "taxi patrol" before speeding away.

Taxi drivers push Bajaj off the road

This is the latest in a string of attacks against the vehicles. Earlier in the week, alleged taxi drivers pushed a Bajaj off the road.

A group of good Samaritans ran to the driver's aide and helped him get the vehicle back on the road.

E-hailing association spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa criticised the introduction of the Bajaj, claiming that they threaten other e-hailing operators and this results in disruptive violence, IOL reported.

SA condemns Bajaj vehicle attack

Below are some comments:

@Tsepedi_LT questioned:

"What's wrong with taxi drivers, mara? Do we still consider the taxi industry to be a business?"

@MoneriMandla criticised:

"Lawless country, smh."

@Phinias16707397 said:

"The level of hate."

@BenFerguson500 claimed:

"The one breaking it doesn’t even own nothing."

29 Bajaj vehicles impounded for operating without proper licences

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Traffic Police Public Transport Intervention Unit started cleaning up the streets of the City of Joburg after the sudden rise in popularity of small Bajaj brand motor vehicles.

The unit impounded 29 vehicles between Friday, 18 August to Tuesday, 22 August.

According to Auto Trader, Bajajs are not considered "cars" and are referred to as "compact quadricycles". The influx of these motor vehicles has become a sensation on social media.

