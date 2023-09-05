Another fire has broken out in the City of Johannesburg just days after the devastating building fire

An Egoli gas truck caught fire after an alleged explosion, with the fire spreading to a nearby building

The increasing number of fires and explosions in Johannesburg has experenced over the last couple of months

JOHANNESBURG - Mere days after the City of Johannesburg was devastated by the deadly Marshalltown apartment blaze, another fire has broken out in the metro.

Another gas-related fire broke out in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Getty Images

Blaze breaks out in Braamfontein

An Egoli gas truck suddenly caught fire at the corner of De Korte and Bertha streets in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon, 5 September. The blaze quickly spread to a nearby building, eNCA reported.

Fire fighter attended to the scene and quickly contained the blaze. The building was evacuated, and no casualties were reported from the fire.

Latest Johannesburg firecause still unconfirmed

There have been reports that a gas explosion caused the fire, but Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said the blast could not be confirmed at this stage.

The City of Johannesburg confirmed that Egoli Gas was doing routine maintenance work when the alleged explosion happened, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans concerned by Joburg's latest blaze

Below are some comments:

@mpendullo said:

"What is going on in Johannesburg."

@mzukamic commented:

"Ow, its a truck now."

@ProfSrilaRoy added:

"What on earth is going on in this town"

@malusimudau_ claimed:

"Seems like these fires are intentional."

@Kgaudi63474124 complained:

"At this rate Panyaza is going to institute a lot of useless commissions!"

@TherealMel_1 said:

"At least no one was harmed."

Joburg building blaze claims over 70 lives and injures scores

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg inner city is ground zero for a devastating tragedy after a building blaze killed at least 73 people, including a one-year-old child.

The death toll is expected to rise as over 43 people are receiving emergency medical treatment for injuries sustained in the fire, SABC News reported.

The blaze ripped through a five-story building in the central business district in the early hours of Thursday morning, 31 August.

