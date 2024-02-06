A madala from Mitchell's Plain in Cape Town, Western Cape, died after he was hit by a car which was driven allegedly by a minor in a hit-and-run

The madala was in a wheelchair and was on his way home from church when the horrific accident happened

South Africans were struck by his death and prayed for his soul, while others complained of reckless driving

Netizens were horrified by an accident which claimed an old man's life. Images: Jack Berman and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

An older man from Mitchell's Plain in Cape Town, Western Cape, was killed after he was knocked over by a car while on his way home. An underage driver allegedly caused the hit-and-run accident.

Cape Town madala dies in a hit-and-run accident

According to Daily Voice, William George Williams was en route from the house of God on Sunday, 4 February, when he got into an accident. He was hit by a car which didn't stop. His daughter, Grace Berry, received a call and rushed to the scene. When she arrived, she found him on the side of the road.

Witnesses claimed that the accident was so severe that he was flung out of his wheelchair and landed on the pavement. Williams was an amputee who lost his legs due to gangrene. The South African Police Service confirmed that a case of culpable homicide had been made, and the suspect has not yet been arrested.

His death hurt netizens

South Africans on Facebook were negatively affected by the accident which claimed the man's life.

Elizabeth Dingwall said:

"I'm so sad to read this. Shame. Look where you are driving, please. It's a shame to die like this."

Natalie Desani wrote:

"Oh, my word, so sad. RIP."

Christian Martins was angry.

"There was no ambulance to attend to the incident. Our rights are not given priority in this south Africa."

Erna Erika Houtzamer replied:

"Can't blame the ambulance. The unlicensed driver is the villaim."

Janine Samuels added:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

