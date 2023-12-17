A road accident happened on a Kwazulu Natal road, and the details were disturbing to most Mzansi netizens

The car crash that happened on the N2 ended with fatalities and others who were badly hurt in the collision

South Africans were reminded of how dangerous roads in Mzansi can get during the festive season

People lost their lives while travelling through KZN. The IPSS medical rescue was on the scene of the accident that involved a truck.

The car collision ended in a tragedy. South Africans were moved by the accident, and many spread awareness about the dangers of the roads during December.

KwaZulu-Natal road accident ends in fatalities

According to TimesLIVE, people passed away after being involved in the accident. The collision happened on the internet for breeze outside Tongaat in Kwazulu Natal. The IPSS medical spokesperson confirmed that four people died at the scene and that the road was closed for some hours.

What happened on the N2?

IPSS medical rescue was first on the scene, and they attended to patients involved in at 3 vehicle collision. Two light motor vehicles collided with a truck and one of the vehicles that a family of five. The light motor vehicle had gotten out of control and hit an oncoming track.

Were there survivors in KZN N2 accident?

While four people died, two patients had serious injuries. A third was stabilised after suffering critical injuries.

Read comment from SA:

Mfanafuthi Linda said:

"These ANC ministers like to go overseas and say there are fewer accidents in Sweden, what are they going for there? If we still have accidents maybe there are tricks for Anc to stay in power, as if they look for alternative majors or by laws."

Rifa Aksa commented:

"Heartbreaking, so sad."

Danny Moreo added:

"Be cautious at all times."

Makarunya Nengwenani agreed:

"People drive carefully your family needs you."

5 kids travelling in a bakkie died in horrific accident

Briefly News previously reported that a horrific car crash between a bakkie, bus and a delivery vehicle has sadly led to the untimely deaths of five pupils in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.

The school children, believed to be between 13 and 16 years old, were travelling in a bakkie at around 8am on Tuesday, 30 May, when the fatal crash occurred.

According to TimesLIVE, the school pupils' bodies were found scattered on the road when ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene.

