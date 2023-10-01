A collision between two vehicles in Kagiso, east of Johannesburg, has claimed the lives of five people

Gauteng authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident

The heart-wrenching crash prompted South Africans to extend their condolences to the deceased's families

Five people died in a collision in Kagiso, Johannesburg. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG- A tragic collision between two vehicles has resulted in the loss of five lives in Kagiso west of Johannesburg.

According to SABCNews, initial reports indicate that the accident happened because one of the drivers attempted to overtake in a restricted area.

Police investigating fatal crash

Obed Sibasa, the spokesperson for the Gauteng Traffic Police, has stated that a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of this devastating incident.

The casualties include the male driver of a Toyota Quantum and three males and one female who were in a VW Polo. Sibasa said all of them were pronounced dead at the accident scene.

Road safety intensified

In line with October Transport Month, the traffic police have intensified their year-round road safety efforts, urging all road users to adhere to traffic regulations.

SA mourn car crash victims

Read some of the comments below:

Ruby Ruby said:

"So sad. One thing about car accidents is you will never know when it will happen. It is unexpected. May their souls rest in peace."

Reff Roll Muzibukwe wrote:

"Condolences to the family I urge people to obey the speed limit and don't drink and drive."

Nosiphiwo Ntsangani Khutshiwe mentioned:

"Heartfelt condolences to their families. ️"

Ntethelelo Welcome commented:

"Everyday sad news people are dying now and then what wrong in this earth."

Frankie Shava stated:

"I blame alcohol and careless driver."

