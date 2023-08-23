Traffic rules in South Africa are designed to ensure road safety, minimise accidents, and maintain orderly traffic flow. In case one violates these rules, there are fines applicable. But fines are different from other debts as they are penalties imposed by the government for breaking the law. Here is how to scrap traffic fines in South Africa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has instructed that all outstanding traffic fines should be cancelled after 18 months if no summons have been issued.

Traffic fines serve as penalties for offences committed on the roads and are meant to promote road safety, deter dangerous behaviour, and maintain order in traffic. There are consequences for not paying fines that include the loss of your driver's license or even imprisonment. Learn how to scrap traffic fines or reduce the penalty if you have been issued a traffic fine.

What happens with traffic fines in South Africa?

If you have been issued a traffic fine, you can do several things to have it reduced. First, check the notice for errors; if any, request a correction from the issuing authority. Also, if the offence is minor, you can negotiate with the issuing officer for a reduction. If you fail to have it reduced, you can opt to pay or contest it in court.

There are consequences for not paying fines that include the loss of your driver's license or even imprisonment. Photo: Peter Dazeley

How to contest traffic fines

To contest a fine, submit a written statement at traffic.representation@capetown.gov.za. This letter can also be faxed to 086 293 8189. If your representation succeeds, the fine will be reduced or cancelled.

How to scrap traffic fines

If you believe you have valid grounds to have your traffic fine reduced or scrapped, take the following steps:

Review the fine notice : Review the fine notice, ensuring the information is accurate, including the offence details, location, and vehicle information.

: Review the fine notice, ensuring the information is accurate, including the offence details, location, and vehicle information. Gather evidence : This could include photographs, witness statements, or any relevant documentation demonstrating an error or misunderstanding.

: This could include photographs, witness statements, or any relevant documentation demonstrating an error or misunderstanding. Contact the issuing authority : Contact details are usually found on the fine notice. Inquire about the possibility of having the fine reduced or scrapped and ask about the process.

: Contact details are usually found on the fine notice. Inquire about the possibility of having the fine reduced or scrapped and ask about the process. Negotiate : If you are in direct communication with the issuing authority or relevant department, you might be able to negotiate a reduction in the fine amount based on your circumstances.

: If you are in direct communication with the issuing authority or relevant department, you might be able to negotiate a reduction in the fine amount based on your circumstances. Follow-up : If you have submitted a formal request for review, follow up with the issuing authority to ensure your case is being processed. This demonstrates your commitment to resolving the matter.

: If you have submitted a formal request for review, follow up with the issuing authority to ensure your case is being processed. This demonstrates your commitment to resolving the matter. Be respectful and cooperative : Maintaining a respectful and cooperative attitude throughout the process. Avoid aggressive behaviour, which could hinder your chances of a favourable outcome.

: Maintaining a respectful and cooperative attitude throughout the process. Avoid aggressive behaviour, which could hinder your chances of a favourable outcome. Pay if necessary: If your efforts to reduce the fine or scrap are unsuccessful, and you have exhausted all options, paying the fine by the specified due date is essential to avoid further penalties and legal consequences.

A traffic warden standing on the street, pulling a car over for speed. Photo: South_agencyey

Do unpaid fines expire?

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), all outstanding traffic fines should be cancelled after 18 months if no summons have been issued. An issued summons has a lifespan of two years.

What happens if you do not pay a fine on time in South Africa?

If you miss paying or disputing, a warrant for your arrest will be issued as soon as the case goes to court. If you cannot raise a fine, the traffic officers may be able to help develop a suitable payment plan.

What happens if you do not pay a traffic ticket in South Africa?

If you fail to pay your traffic ticket by the due date, you will receive a summons to court. You usually get two notices before the summons is issued, after which you have another 30 days to pay (or contest your fine in writing) before your case goes to court.

In total, you have approximately three months to pay. If you fail to appear in court, you will be held in contempt of court, and a warrant of arrest will be issued.

If you want to view traffic fines in Cape Town, call the traffic inquiries section during office hours (Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 15:30) on 0860 103 089. If you want a printout of your fine, visit the traffic department.

Traffic rules in South Africa are designed to ensure road safety, minimise accidents, and maintain orderly traffic flow. Photo: South_agencyey

When is a traffic fine not valid?

A traffic fine may be considered invalid or contestable under certain circumstances:

Mistaken identity : If you can prove you were not the vehicle's driver at the time of the offence, you may have grounds to contest the fine based on mistaken identity.

: If you can prove you were not the vehicle's driver at the time of the offence, you may have grounds to contest the fine based on mistaken identity. Incorrect details : If the information on the fine notice, such as the vehicle details, license plate number, date, or location of the offence, is incorrect, you can contest the fine.

: If the information on the fine notice, such as the vehicle details, license plate number, date, or location of the offence, is incorrect, you can contest the fine. Procedural errors : If the fine was issued improperly, such as the issuing officer not following proper procedures or not providing clear evidence of the offence.

: If the fine was issued improperly, such as the issuing officer not following proper procedures or not providing clear evidence of the offence. Defective equipment : If the offence involves equipment violations (e.g., a faulty speed camera), you can demonstrate that the equipment was malfunctioning.

: If the offence involves equipment violations (e.g., a faulty speed camera), you can demonstrate that the equipment was malfunctioning. Lack of evidence : If you believe there is insufficient evidence to prove that you committed the offence, you can contest the fine based on a lack of evidence.

: If you believe there is insufficient evidence to prove that you committed the offence, you can contest the fine based on a lack of evidence. Entitlement to Right of Way : If you were given a fine for a violation related to the right of way but had the right of way according to the traffic rules, you can contest the fine with evidence supporting your claim.

: If you were given a fine for a violation related to the right of way but had the right of way according to the traffic rules, you can contest the fine with evidence supporting your claim. Signage issues : If road signs were missing, unclear, or misleading at the time of the offence, you might have grounds to contest the fine.

: If road signs were missing, unclear, or misleading at the time of the offence, you might have grounds to contest the fine. Emergencies: If you can prove that you were acting out of necessity due to an emergency (e.g., rushing someone to the hospital), you might be able to contest the fine.

Above is all you need to know about how to scrap traffic fines in South Africa. If you have received Cape Town fines, it is advisable to carefully review the fine notice, adhere to the payment instructions, and address the fine responsibly. If you believe the fine is unjust or issued in error, follow the proper channels to contest it or seek legal advice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

