How to scrap a vehicle in South Africa (2023): Everything you need to know

Abandoning a car when it has outlived its usefulness is often the go-to option for most car owners, whether intentionally or not. This leads to rusty cars littering the place. But knowing how to scrap a vehicle is a game changer because the disposal is environmentally friendly and allows the car owner to salvage some money.

Disposing of an old or non-functioning automobile can be challenging, but there are well-defined procedures for scrapping a vehicle in South Africa. Whether the car is no longer roadworthy, a write-off, or simply too costly to repair, having an in-depth understanding of these steps will make it worthwhile.

What does it mean to scrap a car in South Africa?

Scrapping a car means dismantling it for parts or recycling it, and this process happens when a vehicle is no longer roadworthy. Car owners must know the process for vehicle deregistration for several reasons.

One reason is that when ownership is transferred to another person, whether in a road-worthy condition or not, this ensures that anything about the automobile after the process is not associated with the former owner.

The cost of scrapping a car depends on the current market price for particular metals and the vehicle's make, model, weight, and size.

How to deregister a car in South Africa?

If the automobile is permanently unfit for public road use, stolen, demolished, or exempt from registration, below are the steps to take to avoid being penalised:

Contact your nearest registering authority to let them know you want to deregister an automobile. Submit the required documents, including valid ID, proof of ownership, and the vehicle's registration certificate; Fill out the Application for Deregistration of Vehicle (ADV) form.

The application will be processed on the same day, and once it is approved, you will be issued a vehicle deregistration certificate by the authority. However, remember that automobiles not licensed for four years are deregistered automatically.

Once you are about to start the scrapping process, legally, the following are important to note:

Inform the owner and complete the CNP or MVR1A form at the nearest registering authority within three months if the car is unfit;

The vehicle's titleholder must fill out the ADV form within three months to declare the car unsuitable;

The titleholder must inform the nearest registering authority within three months if it has been scrapped using the ADV1 form;

Documents, including an affidavit and scrapped certificate, need to be submitted;

Check with the registering authority to ensure correct documentation and updates;

The automobile may not need to be licensed if the registering authority approves the correct notification receipt;

If permanent destruction is not mentioned, the titleholder must follow specific steps within three months of scrapping.

How do I register a deregistered vehicle in South Africa?

To register a deregistered vehicle in South Africa, you need to visit your nearest registering authority and follow these processes:

Go to your nearest registering authority;

Submit a certified copy of your identity document;

Submit a certified copy of proof of ownership of the motor (title holder);

Submit supporting documentation if required;

Submit the registration certificate;

Complete the Application for Deregistration of Vehicle (ADV) form;

Submit an affidavit confirming where the parts came from and what was done to the car;

Submit a Request for police clearance (form SOA);

Submit a Request for police identification (form RPC);

Pay the required fees at the registering authority office;

You must also complete the Application for Registration and Licensing of Motor Vehicle (RLV) form. You can get the form from the registering authority or download it from the South African Government website. After approving your application, you will receive a registration certificate and a motor vehicle licence disc.

How much do you get for scrapping a car in South Africa?

Sellers typically anticipate getting around 13% to 20% of the current market price. AutoTrader is a resource for individuals who want to deregister a vehicle online. Dealerships widely use it for valuation.

Those who want to learn how to scrap a vehicle online can visit websites like salvage4sa.co.za or gpocrew.co.za for possible information.

Can I sell a car without papers in South Africa?

It is possible to sell a car without papers in South Africa. But you would need to find a buyer willing to overlook the lack of proof of ownership and is prepared to undertake the extensive administrative process required to verify that the car is not stolen.

If you want to sell your car quickly and easily, consider using AutoTrader's Instant Offer service. Based on live market data, this service provides an obligation-free instant offer for your car.

If you accept their offer, one of their expert buying partners and a representative will schedule an appointment. They will check your car, test drive it, and prepare the paperwork for you on the spot. You will get paid if you accept the deal.

Knowing how to scrap a vehicle helps the seller get as much money as possible from their jalopy. The final price will often depend on how much of the scrapped car's components, including essential parts like the gearbox and engine, are salvageable.

